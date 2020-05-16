Audit Releases for Thursday, Feb. 23
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Brown
|Eastern Local School District
|Butler
|Fairfield City School District* Madison Local School District
|Champaign
|Champaign County
|Franklin
|Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding
|Gallia
|Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center
|Greene
|Miami Township
|Hamilton
|Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments Reading Community City School District Winton Woods City School District*
|Jackson
|Wellston City School District
|Jefferson
|Indian Creek Local School District
|Lorain
|Midview Local School District
|Mahoning
|North East Ohio Network (NEON)
|Paulding
|Village of Grover Hill*
|Portage
|Kent City School District Waterloo Local School District
|Putnam
|Village of Continental Village of Pandora
|Sandusky
|Village of Gibsonburg
|Stark
|Massillon City School District
|Trumbull
|Brookfield Local School District Warren City School District
|Warren
|Lebanon City School District
###
