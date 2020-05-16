Audit Releases for Thursday, Feb. 23

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Eastern Local School District Butler Fairfield City School District* Madison Local School District Champaign Champaign County Franklin Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding Gallia Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center Greene Miami Township Hamilton Hamilton-Clermont Cooperative Association Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments Reading Community City School District Winton Woods City School District* Jackson Wellston City School District Jefferson Indian Creek Local School District Lorain Midview Local School District Mahoning North East Ohio Network (NEON) Paulding Village of Grover Hill* Portage Kent City School District Waterloo Local School District Putnam Village of Continental Village of Pandora Sandusky Village of Gibsonburg Stark Massillon City School District Trumbull Brookfield Local School District Warren City School District Warren Lebanon City School District

