NYSDOT Announces CSX Railroad Grade Crossing Improvement, Project Will Improve Safety at Tissal Road in the Town of Saugerties, Ulster County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced construction on a $982,000 project to relocate and improve the CSX railroad grade crossing with Tissal Road in the Town of Saugerties, Ulster County. The contract was awarded to Kingston Equipment Rental, Inc. of West Hurley, New York.

The project at the junction of Tissal Road with the CSX railroad crossing and King’s Highway calls for relocating the existing intersection approximately 1,000 feet to the north of its current location. A total of more than 1,500 feet of new roadway will be built, along with the installation of a gated, signalized railroad crossing. The relocated intersection will eliminate the need for traffic turning from Tissal Road onto King’s Highway to stop on the railroad tracks while waiting at the intersection, greatly improving safety at this location. NYSDOT has worked closely with the Town of Saugerties, Ulster County and CSX Railroad on the development and implementation of the project.

The project also includes utility relocation, guiderail, landscaping, drainage and pavement markings.

Construction started in February and anticipated to finish during the fall of 2009.

