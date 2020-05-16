Southwest Ohio School Districts Paid Combined $28,569 to Substitute Who Wasn’t Certified

Columbus – Two neighboring school districts hired a substitute educational aide who never obtained required certification for the positions, according to audits released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

Demarco Kinamore worked as a substitute aide for the Winton Woods City School District in Hamilton County, collecting $19,003 in pay and benefits from Dec. 14, 2012 through June 1, 2014. Less than 10 miles north in Butler County, the Fairfield City School District paid Kinamore $5,624 for his services from Oct. 8, 2014 through May 27, 2015.

Auditors learned Kinamore never obtained a state-required educational aide permit. Ohio law prohibits nonteaching employees from serving or being paid as educational assistants unless they first obtain an educational aide permit or educational paraprofessional license from the Ohio Department of Education.

“Requirements for educational staff ensure students are in capable hands,” Auditor Yost said. “I find it alarming that neither school district realized this individual wasn’t qualified to work in a classroom.”

The state also requires coaches of school sports to obtain coaching or pupil activity permits. Kinamore worked as a freshman basketball coach at the Winton Woods City School District, although he never obtained the required permit. The district paid him $3,942 for coaching.

A $22,945 finding for recovery was issued against Kinamore for the amount owed to the Winton Woods City School District. District Treasurer Randy Seymour is jointly and severally liable in the event that Kinamore does not repay the funds.

An additional $5,624 finding for recovery was issued against Kinamore in favor of the Fairfield City School District. Treasurer Nancy Lane is jointly and severally liable for that amount.

Full copies of these reports are available online.

