Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: April 07, 2009 Public Meeting to Discuss Route 12 Intersection Improvements April 9 Meeting is set for Chenango Town Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold an open house public information meeting to discuss intersection improvements on State Route (SR) 12 in the Town of Chenango, Broome County on Thursday, April 9, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Community Room of the Chenango Town Hall, 1529 SR 12, Binghamton. NYSDOT awarded this $6.16 million dollar project in January 2009. Construction began March 23. This open house public information meeting will provide information on the current construction schedule and its impact to residents and the traveling public along SR 12 in the Chenango. The project will reconstruct portions of SR 12 in the Town of Chenango, Broome County. The project starts just north of the SR 12 and 12A intersection and ends at Kattelville Hill, just north of the Oak Hill Road intersection. The total length of the project is approximately 3 miles. Work includes road widening and drainage improvements along SR 12 at the intersections of Peterson Road and Theresa Boulevard; Brook Avenue and Chenango Town Hall; Bel Air Drive and Fallon Road; Brotzman Road and Pamela Drive (south and north); River Road, Heath Drive and Oak Hill Road. These improvements include widening of SR 12 to provide turning lanes and realignment of Pamela Drive (north) opposite River Road. The project is expected to reduce accidents, improve mobility and provide an acceptable level of service on SR 12 within the project area. These proposed improvements will address safety and mobility concerns identified by NYSDOT, the Route 12 Corridor Study, feedback received at previous meetings with local officials, and prior public information meetings. Ketco Inc. of Cochecton, New York is the construction contractor for this project which is scheduled for completion by fall 2010. While construction is underway, two-way traffic is expected to be maintained on site using staged construction and lane shifts, utilizing flag personnel and construction signs.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.