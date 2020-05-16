Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 28

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Lima City School District Ashland Hillsdale Local School District Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District Rock Creek Union Cemetery Athens Athens City School District Belmont Shadyside Local School District Brown Fayetteville-Perry Local School District Butler Middletown City School District Carroll Carrollton Exempted Village School District Clark Northwestern Local School District Clermont West Clermont Local School District Columbiana Columbiana County Drug Task Force* Crawford Galion City School District Cuyahoga Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County Erie Margaretta Local School District Fairfield Fairfield Union Local School District Franklin Bexley City School District New Albany-Plain Local School District Nexus Academy of Columbus Road to Success Academy Hamilton Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (Performance- Audit) Jackson Oak Hill Union Local School District Jefferson Eastern Ohio Correction Center Lawrence City of Ironton Licking Licking County Educational Service Center Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District Lucas Bennett Venture Academy Toledo City School District Winterfield Venture Academy Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority Montgomery Oakwood City School District Miamisurg City School District Vandalia-Butler City School District Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District Village of New Concord Perry Harrison Township Portage Field Local School District Stark Canton Harbor High School Stark State College Summit Akron Digital Academy Woodridge Local School District Trumbull Champion Local School District Girard City School District Trumbull County Metropolitan Housing Authority Union West Central Community Correctional Facility Van Wert Van Wert County Family and Children First Council Warren Franklin City School District Wayne Dalton Local School District Wood Lake Local School District North Baltimore Local School District Rossford Exempted Village School District

###

