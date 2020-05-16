Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 28
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Lima City School District
|Ashland
|Hillsdale Local School District
|Ashtabula
|Jefferson Area Local School District Rock Creek Union Cemetery
|Athens
|Athens City School District
|Belmont
|Shadyside Local School District
|Brown
|Fayetteville-Perry Local School District
|Butler
|Middletown City School District
|Carroll
|Carrollton Exempted Village School District
|Clark
|Northwestern Local School District
|Clermont
|West Clermont Local School District
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Drug Task Force*
|Crawford
|Galion City School District
|Cuyahoga
|Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County
|Erie
|Margaretta Local School District
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Union Local School District
|Franklin
|Bexley City School District New Albany-Plain Local School District Nexus Academy of Columbus Road to Success Academy
|Hamilton
|Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (Performance- Audit)
|Jackson
|Oak Hill Union Local School District
|Jefferson
|Eastern Ohio Correction Center
|Lawrence
|City of Ironton
|Licking
|Licking County Educational Service Center Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Lucas
|Bennett Venture Academy Toledo City School District Winterfield Venture Academy
|Monroe
|Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Montgomery
|Oakwood City School District Miamisurg City School District Vandalia-Butler City School District
|Muskingum
|East Muskingum Local School District Village of New Concord
|Perry
|Harrison Township
|Portage
|Field Local School District
|Stark
|Canton Harbor High School Stark State College
|Summit
|Akron Digital Academy Woodridge Local School District
|Trumbull
|Champion Local School District Girard City School District Trumbull County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Union
|West Central Community Correctional Facility
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Family and Children First Council
|Warren
|Franklin City School District
|Wayne
|Dalton Local School District
|Wood
|Lake Local School District North Baltimore Local School District Rossford Exempted Village School District
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
