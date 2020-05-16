There were 3,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,019 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Feb. 28

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 28,  2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

Allen Lima City School District
Ashland Hillsdale Local School District
Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District Rock Creek Union Cemetery
Athens Athens City School District
Belmont Shadyside Local School District
Brown Fayetteville-Perry Local School District
Butler Middletown City School District
Carroll Carrollton Exempted Village School District
Clark Northwestern Local School District
Clermont West Clermont Local School District
Columbiana Columbiana County Drug Task Force*
Crawford Galion City School District
Cuyahoga Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County
Erie Margaretta Local School District
Fairfield Fairfield Union Local School District
Franklin Bexley City School District New Albany-Plain Local School District Nexus Academy of Columbus Road to Success Academy
Hamilton Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (Performance- Audit)
Jackson Oak Hill Union Local School District
Jefferson Eastern Ohio Correction Center
Lawrence City of Ironton
Licking Licking County Educational Service Center Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District
Lucas Bennett Venture Academy Toledo City School District Winterfield Venture Academy
Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Montgomery Oakwood City School District Miamisurg City School District Vandalia-Butler City School District
Muskingum East Muskingum Local School District Village of New Concord
Perry Harrison Township
Portage Field Local School District
Stark Canton Harbor High School Stark State College
Summit Akron Digital Academy Woodridge Local School District
Trumbull Champion Local School District Girard City School District Trumbull County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Union West Central Community Correctional Facility
Van Wert Van Wert County Family and Children First Council
Warren Franklin City School District
Wayne Dalton Local School District
Wood Lake Local School District North Baltimore Local School District Rossford Exempted Village School District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

