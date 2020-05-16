Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: April 07, 2009 NYSDOT Plans for Reconstruction on Niagara Falls Boulevard at Intersection with Koenig/Ridge Lea Roads NYSDOT PLANS FOR RECONSTRUCTION ON NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVARD AT INTERSECTION WITH KOENIG/RIDGE LEA ROADS New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Alan Taylor announced that a final design alternative has been selected for the proposed intersection improvement project on United States Route 62, Niagara Falls Boulevard, at Koenig/Ridge Lea Roads in the towns of Tonawanda and Amherst, Erie County. The selected alternative will widen Niagara Falls Boulevard to accommodate three continuous lanes in each direction from Koenig/Ridge Lea Roads to the Interstate 290 overpass. Dual turn lanes will be installed for southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard traffic to turn left at the intersection with Koenig/Ridge Lea Roads. A new traffic signal will be installed at the end of the exit ramp for traffic from Interstate 290 eastbound to southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard. The signal will control the exit ramp and southbound traffic on Niagara Falls Boulevard; northbound Niagara Falls Boulevard traffic will not be affected. Three alternatives for the intersection improvement project were developed and discussed at a public hearing held in June, 2008. NYSDOT took into account the comments received from the public, local officials and local businesses during the process of examining the merits of the feasible alternatives. “This project is a wonderful example of the State partnering with the local community in the project development process, to answer the safety and mobility needs of the drivers of New York,” said Regional Director Taylor. The project is currently scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2010. ###

