Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: April 10, 2009 Bridge Replacement Work to Commence on Route 9W, Project will Replace 87-Year-Old Bridge in the Town of Stoney Point, Rockland County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced the award of an $11 million contract to replace the bridge carrying State Route 9W over Cedar Pond Brook, locally known as the James A. Farley Memorial Bridge, in the Town of Stony Point, Rockland County. The contract was awarded to Harrison & Burrowes Bridge Construction of Glenmont, New York. The first phase of the project will begin in April and will involve the replacement of the James A. Farley Memorial Bridge. The second phase, planned for construction in early 2011, will improve the adjoining intersection of Route 9W with Main Street. The project will extend approximately one-quarter-mile north from the Route 9W intersection with High View Avenue, across the bridge to the intersection with Main Street. Construction will involve the complete closure of the bridge, with the new bridge opened to traffic by December of 2009. A local detour will be posted for motorist traveling through the area. The first phase of the project calls for replacing the 87-year-old bridge with a new, wider bridge at the same location. The new bridge will ultimately accommodate three lanes of traffic; a northbound and a southbound through lane, and a northbound, dedicated left-turn lane. The bridge also will provide four foot shoulders and sidewalks on both sides. The structure will have brick-faced parapet walls with decorative pedestrian fencing mounted to the top of the parapets. Brick detailing was incorporated into the design to match the local, vernacular architecture found throughout the town center. Decorative street lighting will run the entire length of the bridge to enhance pedestrian access and safety. The project will also consist of bridge-approach roadway enhancements, drainage, landscaping, and pavement markings. NYSDOT worked closely with the surrounding communities on the design, construction phasing, and detour. A number of local roadway enhancements have been completed along the detour route, including widening of shoulders and installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of County Road 106 and Reservoir Road. Portions of the detour route also will be repaved once Route 9W is restored to two-way traffic across the new bridge. During construction all southbound traffic will be detoured along Lowland Hill Road. Northbound passenger vehicles and vehicles weighing less than five tons will be detoured along County Route 106, Reservoir Road, and West Main Street. Northbound trucks and vehicles weighing five tons or more will be detoured along Railroad Avenue, Grassy Point Road and East Main Street. Travelers are advised to plan their trips accordingly and watch for flagging personnel as this work progresses. For up-to-the-minute traffic information, call 511 or visit www.511ny.com . For general project information and construction updates, please visit www.nysdot.gov/regional-offices/region8/projects/rt9w-cedar-pond . ###