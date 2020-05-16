Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: April 13, 2009 Statement From Commissioner Glynn I have submitted a letter of resignation to Governor David Paterson and will be leaving the position of commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation, effective May 8. For more than two years, I have been honored to serve Governor Paterson, his predecessor and the people of New York State in ensuring there is a safe, efficient, reliable transportation system that meets the daily needs of New Yorkers, improves their ability to travel throughout their great state and supports economic development. I am very proud of this department’s achievements during the last two years. Among them are the decision to replace the Tappan Zee Bridge with a multi-modal crossing; development of the GreenLites program that encourages environmental sustainability in the department’s activities; creation of a policy-based framework by which the department can address and prioritize the state’s transportation needs; completion of the state’s first rail plan in more than 20 years; and establishing greater diversity in the department’s workforce. In recent months, the department has also moved swiftly and successfully to position the state to realize the maximum transportation benefits from the federal economic-recovery program now underway. While I am deeply gratified by this record of success and by the governor’s support for these goals, I have concluded after much thought that it is time to return to my home and family in Massachusetts and to pursue other interests. I thank Governor Paterson for the privilege of working in his administration during these very challenging times and wish the hard-working, dedicated men and women of the state Department of Transportation continued success in all they do to enhance the quality of life for all New Yorkers. ###

