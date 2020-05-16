Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: April 15, 2009 Public Meetings for the Sunrise Highway (NY Route 27) Corridor Sustainable Transportation Study Being Held April 28 and 29 The New York State Department of Transportation, (NYSDOT) Region 10, Long Island, will conduct the first of a series of public meetings for the Sunrise Highway Corridor Sustainable Transportation Study on April 28, in Moriches, and April 29, in Patchogue, in the Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County. Residents, business owners, and all interested parties are encouraged to attend these public meetings to learn about, and participate in, this important study to develop a plan that provides smart, affordable, workable and sustainable solutions for this 11.5-mile section of Sunrise Highway (NY Route 27) between NY Route 112 and Wading River Road. For the convenience of the public the first meeting is being conducted at two different locations and dates. The April 28, meeting is being held at William Floyd Middle School, 630 Moriches- Middle Island Road in Moriches, between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The April 29, meeting is being held at Briarcliffe College, 225 West Main Street in Patchogue, between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Throughout the two evenings, social, economic, environmental and transportation data, and information regarding the Sunrise Highway corridor and study goals will be on display. Members of the Sunrise Highway Corridor Sustainable Transportation Study team will continuously be on hand to answer questions and receive comments about the roadway. At 5:00 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. each night, brief study introductory presentations with question and answer periods will be conducted. The overall objective of the Sunrise Highway Corridor Sustainable Transportation Study is to collaborate with the local communities to produce a plan that provides near term and long term solutions for a more appealing and modernized Sunrise Highway corridor for all users, commerce, and local residents. To help assure a sustainable plan, emphasis is being placed on travel demand management, increased use of transit, pedestrian and bicycle facilities, commerce mobility, safety and capacity improvements, and other transportation system enhancements consistent with land development plans and the environment. A Project Advisory Committee (PAC) comprised of local agencies, elected officials, civic and business organizations and other key stakeholders has been established to seek consensus on a wide range of anticipated recommendations. The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations should contact NYSDOT by April 20, 2009 at (631) 952-6234. The Study Team will have a Spanish speaking team member present during the meetings. Those who are unable to attend either of the meetings but would like information about the Sunrise Highway Corridor Sustainable Transportation Study should contact: The Sunrise Highway Corridor Study Team NYSDOT Region 10, Room 4A3 250 Veterans Memorial Highway Hauppauge, N.Y. 11788 (631) 952-6234 e-mail: R10-Route27Study@dot.state.ny.us This public meeting is part of NYSDOT’s continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the public’s input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that completed projects meet NYSDOT’s engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community.