Auditor of State’s Office Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Columbus – The Auditor of State’s office received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2016 fiscal year end Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

Awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), the certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“My staff strives to provide the highest quality of work to Ohio’s governments and taxpayers,” Auditor Yost said. “I’m proud to see their hard work recognized by the GFOA with this prestigious award.”

An impartial panel determined that the Auditor of State’s CAFR meets the high standards of the GFOA’s CAFR program, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users to read the report.

The Auditor of State’s 2016 fiscal year end CAFR is available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

