Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: April 16, 2009 Public Hearing to Discuss State Route 17 Bridge Replacement Over the Neversink River, Town of Thompson, Sullivan County To be Held April 28 at Thompson Town Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public hearing to seek comments on the proposed replacement of the bridge that carries State Route (SR) 17 over the Neversink River. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, beginning at 6 pm at the Thompson Town Hall located at 4052 State Route 42 in Monticello. A formal presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by a formal comment session. During the hearing, the findings of the project’s Draft Design Report will be presented and the impacts of the project will be discussed. The project will replace a bridge over the Neversink River on SR 17. The existing bridge will be removed and two new bridges will be built, one for eastbound traffic and one for westbound traffic. The project will improve the highway approach slopes to the bridges on this section of SR 17. The total project length is approximately one-half mile. Traffic will be maintained on the existing bridge during construction of the new westbound bridge. Once it is completed, traffic will be shifted onto the westbound bridge, while the existing bridge is demolished and the new eastbound bridge is constructed. To complete the project, some right-of-way acquisitions will be necessary, including the acquisition of one commercial building. During the public hearing, personnel from NYSDOT’s Regional Real Estate Group will be available to discuss the right-of-way acquisition process with property owners and other interested parties. The project is currently in preliminary design. The public hearing is an integral step to moving forward with the project development process and is required by both state and federal laws. Comments received at the public hearing will be used along with other information to determine which alternative will ultimately be constructed. Public involvement is essential for the development and delivery of all transportation projects. The Department of Transportation encourages attendance at the hearing and input as this project progresses through design and into construction. Those who cannot attend this meeting, but have questions, comments, or would like to discuss the project in further detail, should contact the project manager, Bill Naylor, by mail at the New York State Department of Transportation, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton, New York, 13901; by telephone at (607) 721-8573; or by e-mail at PIN906717@dot.state.ny.us. Written comments can be submitted for the record to the address stated above. Comments should be received by May 8, 2009. Copies of the Draft Design Report are available for review and copying during business hours at NYSDOT; Thompson Town Hall; or Ethelbert B. Crawford Public Library, 393 Broadway, Monticello, NY. Additional information about the project, including an electronic copy of the Draft Design Report, can be found on the project Web site www.nysdot.gov/neversinkbridge.

