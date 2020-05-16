State of Ohio Single Audit Released

Columbus – The annual review of the state’s federal financial assistance programs for FY 2016 was released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

The audit identified 21 findings related to six agencies, including federal questioned costs totaling $245,687. Amounts could not be determined for two questioned cost findings.

Questioned costs are expenditures of federal funds that lack necessary documentation, violate federal law or are determined to be unreasonable expenses. Of the report’s findings, 13 were repeated from the previous year’s audit.

Federal law requires an annual audit of the state’s federal financial assistance programs. In FY 2016, the state administered 313 federal programs from 24 federal agencies with total federal expenditures of $27.9 billion.

The table below summarizes the number of audit findings by agency:

State Agency 2016 2015 2014 Ohio Department of Job & Family Services 7 12 9 Ohio Department of Medicaid 4 3 8 Ohio Department of Education 5 10 5 Ohio Development Services Agency 0 1 2 Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities 0 1 2 Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services 2 1 3 Ohio Department of Public Safety 0 0 2 Ohio Office of Budget and Management 1 2 1 Ohio Department of Transportation 2 1 1 Ohio Environmental Protection Agency 0 1 2 Other State Agencies 0 2 0 Total 21 34 35 A full copy of this report is available online

