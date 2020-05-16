Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: April 17, 2009 MEDIA ADVISORY: NYSDOT Announces LI Green Roadways Earth Day Celebration WHEN: Wednesday, April 22, 2009 10 a.m. -- Seedling Plantings by Small Wonders Child Care Center children 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Long Island Green Roadways Earth Day exhibits and presentations WHERE: NYS Office Building Lobby, 250 Veterans Highway, Hauppauge, N.Y. (Photo I.D. required for Entry) DETAILS: Open to the Public 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. -- Demonstrations, presentations, and exhibits on methods NYSDOT utilizes to preserve, protect, and maximize the efficiency of Long Island’s state roadways including: · Proper Planting Techniques: (10:00 a.m. Small Wonders Child Care Center Children) · Protecting LI’s Waterways: Storm water run off quality improvements (exhibit) · Greener & Healthier Roadways: Landscape, roadside vegetation, and invasive species management (exhibit) · Moving More People on LI Roadways: Carpooling and Vanpooling info and on-site applications (exhibit/services) · Engine-Free Transportation: Pedestrian facilities and multi-use bike paths (exhibit) · Throwing Taxpayer Dollars Away: The high cost of highway litter (exhibit) · Greener Traffic Signals and Controls: NYSDOT’s energy-saving programs · Statewide NYSDOT Green LITES program (11:00 a.m. presentation) · Smart Growth/Transit Oriented Development (12:00 p.m. presentation) · Green Walls, Roofs, and Native Plants (1:00 p.m. presentation) Earth Day theme quizzes with prizes and free giveaways will be offered by various exhibitors. A special Earth Day lunch selection will be available in the cafeteria. Everyone is welcome! CONTACT: Eileen W. Peters (631) 952-6632 (office); (631) 952-6777 (after 5:00 p.m.)

