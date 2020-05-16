MEDIA ADVISORY: NYSDOT Announces LI Green Roadways Earth Day Celebration
WHEN:Wednesday, April 22, 2009
10 a.m. -- Seedling Plantings by Small Wonders Child Care Center children
10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Long Island Green Roadways Earth Day exhibits and presentations
WHERE: NYS Office Building Lobby, 250 Veterans Highway, Hauppauge, N.Y. (Photo I.D. required for Entry)
DETAILS: Open to the Public 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. -- Demonstrations, presentations, and exhibits on methods NYSDOT utilizes to preserve, protect, and maximize the efficiency of Long Island’s state roadways including:
· Proper Planting Techniques: (10:00 a.m. Small Wonders Child Care Center Children)
· Protecting LI’s Waterways: Storm water run off quality improvements (exhibit)
· Greener & Healthier Roadways: Landscape, roadside vegetation, and invasive species management (exhibit)
· Moving More People on LI Roadways: Carpooling and Vanpooling info and on-site applications (exhibit/services)
· Engine-Free Transportation: Pedestrian facilities and multi-use bike paths (exhibit)
· Throwing Taxpayer Dollars Away: The high cost of highway litter (exhibit)
· Greener Traffic Signals and Controls: NYSDOT’s energy-saving programs
· Statewide NYSDOT Green LITES program (11:00 a.m. presentation)
· Smart Growth/Transit Oriented Development (12:00 p.m. presentation)
· Green Walls, Roofs, and Native Plants (1:00 p.m. presentation)
Earth Day theme quizzes with prizes and free giveaways will be offered by various exhibitors. A special Earth Day lunch selection will be available in the cafeteria. Everyone is welcome!
CONTACT: Eileen W. Peters (631) 952-6632 (office); (631) 952-6777 (after 5:00 p.m.)
