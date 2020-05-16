Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: April 21, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Dedicated Public Website For State Route 201 Bridges In The Town of Vestal, Broome County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Jack Williams announced today that the public website dedicated to the free-flow of information related to the State Route (SR) 201 bridge replacement project is now available on the NYSDOT Web site, www.nysdot.gov/201bridgesvestal. This project will replace SR 201 bridges over Vestal Road and the Vestal Parkway in the Town of Vestal, Broome County. Construction is expected to begin in 2011. A Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) was formed by NYSDOT to bring together stakeholders representing a cross-section of the community. The express goal of forming this committee is to maintain continuing dialogue between NYSDOT and the community during the formative stages of this project. "This project will have a significant impact to everyone who travels on State Route 201, Vestal Road and State Route 434," said Region 9 Director Jack Williams. "It is for this reason we have dedicated a Web site for these Vestal bridges and why we have engaged community members to participate in this Citizens Advisory Committee. The Web site, the advisory committee and the exchange of information amongst all interested parties will enable the department to construct the best project within our means." The committee is comprised of residents, property owners, commuters including bicycle/pedestrian representation, business and developer interests, the Town of Vestal and Binghamton University. This committee will provide input and opinion to the department relevant to safety and mobility issues, project traffic mitigation during construction, as well as potential construction alternatives which could include possible accelerated methods. The committee will also explore bridge types and aesthetics with an understanding of DOT budgetary considerations. Members involved in the State Route 201 Bridges Citizens Advisory Committee are: William Dudar (resident); David Glover (resident); Greg Konnick (Binghamton University); Ronald Kradjian (developer/business); Francis Majewski (Town of Vestal); Kenneth Miller (business); Scott Mullins (Town of Vestal); Martin Neuhard (commuter/highway user); Mark Scarano (property owner); Warren Wetzelberg (bicycle/pedestrian). NYSDOT and this Citizens Advisory Committee will report results of its work to the public at a public information meeting in late spring. Public involvement is essential for the development and delivery of all transportation projects. People may ask questions as well as provide input and opinion regarding the State Route 201 bridges directly to NYSDOT or committee members by email to Rte201Vestal@dot.state.ny.us. Messages directed to a specific State Route 201 Bridges CAC member will be forwarded to the identified committee member by the department.

