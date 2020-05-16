There were 3,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,018 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 2

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 28,  2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

Champaign West Liberty-Salem Local School District
Columbiana Salem City School District
Cuyahoga Brooklyn City School District South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District
Geauga West Geauga Local School District
Hardin Kenton City School District
Lake Wickliffe City School District
Lorain Amherst Township
Mahoning Springfield Local School District
Marion Ridgedale Community School Ridgedale Local School District
Miami Miami County Democratic Party
Muskingum Maysville Local School District
Paulding Village of Latty
Sandusky Fremont City School District
Seneca North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments
Summit Barberton City School District Revere Local School District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

