Audit Releases for Thursday, March 2

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Champaign West Liberty-Salem Local School District Columbiana Salem City School District Cuyahoga Brooklyn City School District South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District Geauga West Geauga Local School District Hardin Kenton City School District Lake Wickliffe City School District Lorain Amherst Township Mahoning Springfield Local School District Marion Ridgedale Community School Ridgedale Local School District Miami Miami County Democratic Party Muskingum Maysville Local School District Paulding Village of Latty Sandusky Fremont City School District Seneca North Central Ohio Regional Council of Governments Summit Barberton City School District Revere Local School District

