Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: April 21, 2009 MEDIA ADVISORY: NYSDOT L.I. Green Roadways Earth Day Celebration Tomorrow, April 22, Open to All! WHEN: TOMORROW, Wednesday, April 22, 2009 10:00 a.m. -- Seedling Plantings by Small Wonders Child Care Center children 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. -- Long Island Green Roadways Earth Day exhibits and presentations WHERE: NYS Office Building Lobby, 250 Veterans Highway, Hauppauge, N.Y. (Photo I.D. required for Entry) DETAILS: Open to the Public 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. -- Demonstrations, presentations, and exhibits on methods NYSDOT utilizes to preserve, protect, and maximize the efficiency of Long Island’s state roadways including: · Proper Planting Techniques : (10:00 a.m. Small Wonders Child Care Center Children) · Protecting LI’s Waterways : Storm water runoff quality improvements. (exhibit) · Greener & Healthier Roadways : Landscape; roadside vegetation; wild life habitats; invasive species management; and more! (exhibit) · Moving More People on LI Roadways : Carpooling and vanpooling info; on-site ridesharing applications; Clean Pass; bus and train schedules and assistance; and more! (exhibit/services) · Engine-Free Transportation : Pedestrian facilities; LI’s multi-use and bike paths; free LI bike maps. (exhibit) · Throwing Taxpayer Dollars Away : The high cost of highway litter and other roadway maintenance environmental challenges. (exhibit) · Greener Traffic Signals and Controls : NYSDOT’s energy-saving programs and efforts to encourage walking and biking. · NYSDOT’s Cleaner Energy Natural Gas Trucks (On display/info) · LI Transportation Management : On-site Nu-Ride carpool services; Vanpool display. "Test Your Knowledge" Earth Day theme quizzes with prizes and free giveaways will be offered by various exhibitors. 11:00 a.m. -- Statewide NYSDOT Green LITES program (presentation) 12:00 p.m. -- Smart Growth/Transit Oriented Development (presentation) 1:00 p.m. -- Green Walls, Roofs, and Native Plants (presentation) A special Earth Day lunch selection will be available in the cafeteria. Everyone is welcome! CONTACT: Eileen W. Peters (631) 952-6632 (office); (631) 952-6777 (after 5:00 p.m.)

