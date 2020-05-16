MEDIA ADVISORY: NYSDOT L.I. Green Roadways Earth Day Celebration Tomorrow, April 22, Open to All!
WHEN: TOMORROW,Wednesday, April 22, 2009
10:00 a.m. -- Seedling Plantings by Small Wonders Child Care Center children
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. -- Long Island Green Roadways Earth Day exhibits and presentations
WHERE: NYS Office Building Lobby, 250 Veterans Highway, Hauppauge, N.Y. (Photo I.D. required for Entry)
DETAILS: Open to the Public 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. -- Demonstrations, presentations, and exhibits on methods NYSDOT utilizes to preserve, protect, and maximize the efficiency of Long Island’s state roadways including:
· Proper Planting Techniques: (10:00 a.m. Small Wonders Child Care Center Children)
· Protecting LI’s Waterways: Storm water runoff quality improvements. (exhibit)
· Greener & Healthier Roadways: Landscape; roadside vegetation; wild life habitats; invasive species management; and more! (exhibit)
· Moving More People on LI Roadways: Carpooling and vanpooling info; on-site ridesharing applications; Clean Pass; bus and train schedules and assistance; and more! (exhibit/services)
· Engine-Free Transportation: Pedestrian facilities; LI’s multi-use and bike paths; free LI bike maps. (exhibit)
· Throwing Taxpayer Dollars Away: The high cost of highway litter and other roadway maintenance environmental challenges. (exhibit)
· Greener Traffic Signals and Controls: NYSDOT’s energy-saving programs and efforts to encourage walking and biking.
· NYSDOT’s Cleaner Energy Natural Gas Trucks (On display/info)
· LI Transportation Management: On-site Nu-Ride carpool services; Vanpool display.
"Test Your Knowledge" Earth Day theme quizzes with prizes and free giveaways will be offered by various exhibitors.
11:00 a.m. -- Statewide NYSDOT Green LITES program (presentation)
12:00 p.m. -- Smart Growth/Transit Oriented Development (presentation)
1:00 p.m. -- Green Walls, Roofs, and Native Plants (presentation)
A special Earth Day lunch selection will be available in the cafeteria. Everyone is welcome!
CONTACT: Eileen W. Peters (631) 952-6632 (office); (631) 952-6777 (after 5:00 p.m.)
