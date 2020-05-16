Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 7

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Village of Peebles Ashtabula Northwest Ambulance District Athens Athens-Meigs County Educational Service Center Belmont Bellaire Local School District Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority Coshocton Coshocton City School District Coshocton Opportunity School Crawford Colonel Crawford Local School District Cuyahoga Citizens Academy Citizens Academy East Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School Horizon Science Academy Denison Elementary School Horizon Science Academy Denison Middle School Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland Noble Academy Cleveland Erie Huron Public Library* Franklin Capital High School Columbus City School District Worthington City School District Fulton Pike-Delta-York Local School District Geauga Huntsburg Township Hamilton Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation Jackson Center for Student Achievement Jackson City School District Lake Willoughby-Eastlake City School District Lorain Grafton-Midview Public Library Horizon Science Academy - Lorain Madison Madison County Medina Medina City School District Montgomery City of Union Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority Morrow Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District Muskingum West Muskingum Local School District Pike Village of Waverly - OP&F Portage James A. Garfield Local School District Streetsboro City School District Putnam Village of Belmore Richland Madison Local School District Peregrine Health Services DBA Oak Grove Manor Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District Stark Minerva Local School District Trumbull Hubbard Exempted Village School District Niles City School District Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District Washington Fort Frye Local School District

###

