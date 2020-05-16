Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 7
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Village of Peebles
|Ashtabula
|Northwest Ambulance District
|Athens
|Athens-Meigs County Educational Service Center
|Belmont
|Bellaire Local School District
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Coshocton
|Coshocton City School District Coshocton Opportunity School
|Crawford
|Colonel Crawford Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|Citizens Academy Citizens Academy East Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School Horizon Science Academy Denison Elementary School Horizon Science Academy Denison Middle School Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland Noble Academy Cleveland
|Erie
|Huron Public Library*
|Franklin
|Capital High School Columbus City School District Worthington City School District
|Fulton
|Pike-Delta-York Local School District
|Geauga
|Huntsburg Township
|Hamilton
|Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation
|Jackson
|Center for Student Achievement Jackson City School District
|Lake
|Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
|Lorain
|Grafton-Midview Public Library Horizon Science Academy - Lorain
|Madison
|Madison County
|Medina
|Medina City School District
|Montgomery
|City of Union Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Morrow
|Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District
|Muskingum
|West Muskingum Local School District
|Pike
|Village of Waverly - OP&F
|Portage
|James A. Garfield Local School District Streetsboro City School District
|Putnam
|Village of Belmore
|Richland
|Madison Local School District Peregrine Health Services DBA Oak Grove Manor Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Stark
|Minerva Local School District
|Trumbull
|Hubbard Exempted Village School District Niles City School District
|Tuscarawas
|Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
|Washington
|Fort Frye Local School District
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
