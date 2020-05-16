There were 3,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,018 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 7

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 7,  2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

Adams Village of Peebles
Ashtabula Northwest Ambulance District
Athens Athens-Meigs County Educational Service Center
Belmont Bellaire Local School District
Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Coshocton Coshocton City School District Coshocton Opportunity School
Crawford Colonel Crawford Local School District
Cuyahoga Citizens Academy Citizens Academy East Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School Horizon Science Academy Denison Elementary School Horizon Science Academy Denison Middle School Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland Noble Academy Cleveland
Erie Huron Public Library*
Franklin Capital High School Columbus City School District Worthington City School District
Fulton Pike-Delta-York Local School District
Geauga Huntsburg Township
Hamilton Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation
Jackson Center for Student Achievement Jackson City School District
Lake Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
Lorain Grafton-Midview Public Library Horizon Science Academy - Lorain
Madison Madison County
Medina Medina City School District
Montgomery City of Union Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Morrow Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District
Muskingum West Muskingum Local School District
Pike Village of Waverly - OP&F
Portage James A. Garfield Local School District Streetsboro City School District
Putnam Village of Belmore
Richland Madison Local School District Peregrine Health Services DBA Oak Grove Manor Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District
Stark Minerva Local School District
Trumbull Hubbard Exempted Village School District Niles City School District
Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
Washington Fort Frye Local School District

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.