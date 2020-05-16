Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: April 21, 2009 NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meeting on Traffic Reconfiguration and Signal Improvement Project in Amsterdam, Montgomery County Public Input Sought at May 7th Meeting at Lynch Literacy Academy The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting to discuss a proposed traffic reconfiguration and signal improvement project for NYS Route 5 and NYS Route 30 in the city of Amsterdam in Montgomery County. The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2009 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the cafeteria of Lynch Literacy Academy, 55 Brandt Place in Amsterdam, New York. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public, local businesses and elected officials with information regarding the project objectives, and to give everyone an opportunity to provide input on the proposed design plans. Department personnel will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. for participants who may have questions prior to the start of the formal meeting. Staff will also be available after the presentation is completed. The objectives of the project are to improve circulation in the downtown area, and to restore structural integrity and function to pavement, signals and other elements of the highway network. The proposed project will reconfigure one-way traffic patterns on NYS Route 5 and NYS Route 30 in downtown Amsterdam to two-way patterns, including new striping, turn lanes and signage necessary to accommodate these changes. Additionally, the project will include pavement rehabilitation and the replacement of eleven (11) traffic signals. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2011. For further information and/or submission of written comments regarding this project, please contact Steve Zywiak, Regional Design Engineer at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY or call (315) 793-2429. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.