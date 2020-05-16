Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: April 21, 2009 NYSDOT Project Wins National Environmental Award Fish Ladder on Carmans River Recognized for Helping to Rebuild Long Island's Native Fish Population New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced that Long Island’s first permanent fish ladder, specially designed and installed on the Carmans River near State Route 27, Sunrise Highway, in the Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County, has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) and the Coastal America Partnership for helping to restore the local eco-system. NYSDOT, acting through its Region 10 on Long Island, and in collaboration with other federal state, local and environmental groups, received the US EPA Coastal America’s Spirit Award on March 21 for the $200,000 initiative that permits native fish to move upstream beyond a previously impassable barrier to spawn in Hards Lake in Southhaven County Park and upper portions of the Carmans River. Undertaken in partnership with the State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) , the Department of State (DOS), L.I. South Shore Estuary Reserve Council, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Suffolk County, and the Art Flick Chapter of Trout Unlimited, this groundbreaking project was also supported by the Environmental Defense Fund and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "This project represents the stewardship and partnership goals that we are able to achieve by moving beyond traditional transportation objectives to help preserve our natural resources for the benefit of generations to come," NYSDOT Commissioner Glynn said. "I join with Governor David Paterson in congratulating the teams in our department and all the project partners whose creativity and hard work has helped restore a beneficial balance between our transportation system and natural surroundings." NYSDEC Commissioner Pete Grannis said, "The new fish ladder on Carmans River has been critical to sustaining the ecological health of the waterway. By allowing fish to migrate upstream, the fish ladder has helped protect the natural habitat for brook trout and helped sustain alewife, a species that is important for the aquatic food chain. The project has been a success because of the collaboration among all the state and local agencies, stakeholder groups and local officials, who have worked together to build a real asset for Long Island." New York Secretary of State Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez said, "A permanent fish ladder is a significant milestone to advance the South Shore Estuary Reserve Council's Comprehensive Management Plan to restore the estuary's living resources and habitats, and for implementing the principles of ecosystem-based management in New York State. This project is an excellent example of a public/private partnership to advance restoration of the health of our natural ecosystems for the benefit of all New Yorkers and I congratulate their successful efforts." Secretary Cortés-Vázquez chairs the Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Council and serves on the New York Oceans and Great Lakes Ecosystem Conservation Council. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 2 Community and Ecosystems Protection Branch Chief, Mario DelVicario said, "The Coastal America Spirit Award is a very high honor bestowed upon groups by the United States Government for efforts to protect, preserve and restore America's Coastal Heritage. The Carmans River Fish Ladder Partnership through environmental stewardship and community involvement installed the first permanent fish ladder in Long Island paving the way for future habitat restoration efforts an example of a true partnership for others to emulate." Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy said, "The collaborative effort of these agencies to install the ladder allows fish to move now through what previously had been an impossible barrier. We believe that this project will help perpetuate the natural ecosystem at beautiful Southaven County Park and provide fishing opportunities for generations to come." Art Flick Chapter of Trout Unlimited President George Costa said, "This award recognizes the dedication, commitment and hard work of many partners; Partners interested and united in the common goal to help restore and maintain the various migratory fish seasonally plying the Carmans River. The Passage has been in operation since March of 2008 and has successfully allowed fish to have access to almost three miles of additional spawning grounds. The chapter takes deep pride in having been a partner and we extend our congratulations to all the other partners. We look forward to working with them in the completion of similar fish passages on Long Island." Environmental Defense Fund senior scientist Dr. Jake Kritzer said, "Environmental Defense Fund was born on Long Island more than 40 years ago, and we are excited to play this role in helping to protect the Island's coastal streams. Restoring historic fish runs in the Carmans River will serve as a model for more partnership efforts across Long Island, including our new partnership with Seatuck Environmental Association. Our Long Island initiative is an important part of the work of EDF's Center for Rivers and Deltas, which is working to protect and restore important freshwater ecosystems throughout the country." Installed by NYSDOT at the Hards Lake Dam Spillway on the Carmans River, the fish ladder once again connects two isolated parts of this important South Shore Estuary Reserve ecosystem by providing a passageway for fish, such as brook trout and alewives. Their ability to utilize their entire natural habitat was obstructed by the Hards Lake Dam. Anadromous alewife and sea-run, or "salter" brook trout, which migrate between fresh and salt water, now have access to spawning areas above Hards Lake and thereby, the ability to increase in numbers. The fish ladder was designed by NYSDOT Region 10 staff located on Long Island and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Installation was performed under a NYSDOT contract in accordance with DEC regulations. The Carmans River flows from Middle Island in the north to Bellport Bay in the south and supports a 24-square mile watershed. It has a rich history of trout fishing, based on its sea-run brook trout, and it holds the largest remaining population of native brook trout on Long Island. Alewives are an important food fish, bait fish and a favorite of stripped bass. Anadromous runs of alewife have been declining along the Atlantic Coast largely due to construction of barriers on historical spawning tributaries. Improving the Carmans River fish population will help sustain New York's native fauna, enhance recreational-fishing opportunities and provide economic benefits to fishing-related commerce. NYSDOT and co-recipients of the US EPA Coastal America Spirit Award at Long Island’s first permanent fish ladder, Hard’s Lake, Southhaven County Park, L-R: Charles Guthrie, NYSDEC, Region 1 Fisheries Biologist; George Costa, Art Flick Chapt. Trout Unlimited, President; Gregg Williams, NYSDOT Region 10, Environmental Specialist; Jeff Fullmer, South Shore Estuary Reserve Program, Director; John Pavacic, Suffolk County Parks Commissioner; Peter Scully, NYSDEC Region 1 Regional Director; Anthony Graves, Town of Brookhaven representative; Jim Tripp, Environmental Defense Fund; Mario Del Vicario, USEPA Region 2.