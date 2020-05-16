Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: April 24, 2009 Media Advisory - Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Transportation Workers to be Held April 27 in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County On Monday, April 27, 2009, at 2:00 p.m., New York State Department of Transportation officials will honor transportation workers whose lives were lost in the line of duty. The ceremony will be held in the Memorial Garden on the south side of the Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building at 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County. In an effort to raise public awareness of the safety issues our highway workers face, the officials will be available after the ceremony to speak with the press about the perils of working on our roadsides. This annual NYSDOT event is held in recognition of National Workers’ Memorial Day. Directions: From the Mid-Hudson Bridge: Proceed over the bridge and continue east on Rtes. 44/55 through the City of Poughkeepsie. Approximately 2.2 miles from the Mid-Hudson Bridge, Rtes. 44/55 splits. Follow Rte. 55. Take the next right (ramp to a jug-handle with traffic signal). Proceed through the intersection onto Burnett Boulevard. The Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building is on your left. Visitor parking is located in the front of the building. The memorial garden is on the side of the building facing Rte. 55. From Route 9: Use the Church Street/44/55 East exit and travel east through the City of Poughkeepsie. Approximately 2.1 miles from Route 9, Rtes. 44/55 splits. Follow Rte. 55. Take the next right (ramp to a jug-handle with traffic signal). Proceed through the intersection onto Burnett Boulevard. The Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building is on your left. Visitor parking is located in the front of the building. The memorial garden is on the side of the building facing Rte. 55. From the Taconic State Parkway: Exit at Rte. 55 West. Follow Rte. 55 for approximately 6 miles to the intersection of Burnett Blvd. on your right. Turn right. The Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building is on your left. Visitor parking is located in the front of the building. The memorial garden is on the side of the building facing Rte. 55. ###

