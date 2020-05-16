Audit Releases for Thursday, March 9

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 9, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens Trimble Township Belmont Belmont County Republican Party Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District Clinton Village of Blanchester* Coshocton River View Local School District Cuyahoga Citizens Academy Southeast Citizens Leadership Academy Cleveland Entrepreneurship Preparatory School Norma Self Insurance Pool, Inc. Ohio Schools Council Rocky River City School District Solon City School District Village of Highland Hills Westshore Council Of Government Fairfield Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District Franklin Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board Southwestern City School District Geauga Kenston Local School District Guernsey Guernsey County Republican Party Hamilton Lighthouse Community School Jackson Jackson County Democratic Party Lucas Eagle Academy Horizon Science Academy Toledo Horizon Science Academy Springfield Mahoning Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority Montgomery Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District Richard Allen Academy Community School Richard Allen Academy II Community School Richard Allen Academy III Community School Richard Allen Preparatory Academy Community School Noble Noble County Republican Party Ross Adena Local School District Sandusky Woodmore Local School District* Stark Stark State College Foundation Summit City of Munroe Falls Trumbull Liberty Township Mathews Local School District Union Millcreek Township Washington Watertown Township Wayne Chippewa Local School District Wood Elmwood Local School District

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111