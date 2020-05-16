Audit Releases for Thursday, March 9
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 9, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Athens
|Trimble Township
|Belmont
|Belmont County Republican Party
|Brown
|Georgetown Exempted Village School District
|Clinton
|Village of Blanchester*
|Coshocton
|River View Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|Citizens Academy Southeast Citizens Leadership Academy Cleveland Entrepreneurship Preparatory School Norma Self Insurance Pool, Inc. Ohio Schools Council Rocky River City School District Solon City School District Village of Highland Hills Westshore Council Of Government
|Fairfield
|Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District
|Franklin
|Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board Southwestern City School District
|Geauga
|Kenston Local School District
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Republican Party
|Hamilton
|Lighthouse Community School
|Jackson
|Jackson County Democratic Party
|Lucas
|Eagle Academy Horizon Science Academy Toledo Horizon Science Academy Springfield
|Mahoning
|Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District Richard Allen Academy Community School Richard Allen Academy II Community School Richard Allen Academy III Community School Richard Allen Preparatory Academy Community School
|Noble
|Noble County Republican Party
|Ross
|Adena Local School District
|Sandusky
|Woodmore Local School District*
|Stark
|Stark State College Foundation
|Summit
|City of Munroe Falls
|Trumbull
|Liberty Township Mathews Local School District
|Union
|Millcreek Township
|Washington
|Watertown Township
|Wayne
|Chippewa Local School District
|Wood
|Elmwood Local School District
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
