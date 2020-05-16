There were 3,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,018 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 9

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 9,  2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

 

Athens Trimble Township
Belmont Belmont County Republican Party
Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District
Clinton Village of Blanchester*
Coshocton River View Local School District
Cuyahoga Citizens Academy Southeast Citizens Leadership Academy Cleveland Entrepreneurship Preparatory School Norma Self Insurance Pool, Inc. Ohio Schools Council Rocky River City School District Solon City School District Village of Highland Hills Westshore Council Of Government
Fairfield Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District
Franklin Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board Southwestern City School District
Geauga Kenston Local School District
Guernsey Guernsey County Republican Party
Hamilton Lighthouse Community School
Jackson Jackson County Democratic Party
Lucas Eagle Academy Horizon Science Academy Toledo Horizon Science Academy Springfield
Mahoning Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Montgomery Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District Richard Allen Academy Community School Richard Allen Academy II Community School Richard Allen Academy III Community School Richard Allen Preparatory Academy Community School
Noble Noble County Republican Party
Ross Adena Local School District
Sandusky Woodmore Local School District*
Stark Stark State College Foundation
Summit City of Munroe Falls
Trumbull Liberty Township Mathews Local School District
Union Millcreek Township
Washington Watertown Township
Wayne Chippewa Local School District
Wood Elmwood Local School District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

