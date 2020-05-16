Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: April 29, 2009 James A. Farley Memorial Bridge Demolition, NYSDOT Plans to Demolish 87-Year-Old Bridge through Use of Explosives The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced the planned demolition of the James A. Farley Memorial Bridge, in the Town of Stony Point, Rockland County. NYSDOT is accomplishing this work in cooperation with the Town of Stony Point, Harrison & Burrowes Bridge Constructors, Inc., L.M. Sessler Excavating and Wrecking, and Controlled Demolition Incorporated. The 360-foot-long bridge will be demolished through the use of explosives on Thursday, April 30, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. A technique referred to as implosion will be used to take down the bridge. Small amounts of explosives will be used to disrupt the bridge’s ability to support itself, allowing it to fall to the ground in a controlled, predetermined direction. The use of explosives is a safer and more expedient demolition technique than traditional dismantling operations and will offer less disruption to the surrounding area. During the time of the actual demolition, an area surrounding the bridge site will be cordoned off for safety purposes by the Town of Stony Point. A safe, public viewing area will be designated at the east parking lot of Lowland Town Park, off of Lowland Hill Road. Lowland Hill Road will be closed to traffic at 1 p.m., but will remain open for pedestrian traffic. Media personnel interested in covering the demolition should contact Sandra Jobson today at 845.431.7911 for special arrangements. For general project information and construction updates, please visit www.nysdot.gov/regional-offices/region8/projects/rt9w-cedar-pond . ###