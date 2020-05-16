Public Worksho to be Held April 30, Workshop Focuses on Intersection Improvement Project Planned for Route 100A/Route 100B, Westchester County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public scoping workshop to discuss the upcoming Route 100A/100B intersection improvement project needs, objectives, budget, and to solicit public input. The public workshop is scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2009 beginning 7:00 p.m. at the Greenburgh Public Library located at 300 Tarrytown Road (Route 119), Village of Elmsford. The school is accessible to people with disabilities.

The purpose of the meeting will be to introduce the NYSDOT project design team, provide project information and solicit public input. This will be the first in a series of public workshops to help shape the project.

To submit written comments or get additional project information, please contact Brian Doherty at (845) 431-5870 or by writing to Mr. Doherty at New York State Department of Transportation, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

