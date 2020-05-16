Woodmore Schools Overpaid Three Employees in Error

Columbus – The Woodmore Local School District (Sandusky County) mistakenly overpaid three employees by a combined $3,411, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Internal controls prevent minor payroll errors from snowballing into massive overpayments,” Auditor Yost said. “The district needs to tighten its oversight of payroll processes before a more costly error occurs.”

During the audit period, the district offered annual payments of $500 to employees who worked between 20 and 25 hours per week if they waived health, dental and life insurance coverage. Lunchroom employee Vickie Shue worked only 17.5 hours per week but received the payments over four years for a total of $2,000. The district issued another $500 payment in 2015 to Kelly Maynard, also a lunchroom employee, despite her only working 10 hours per week.

In a separate error, two paychecks issued to educational aide Ashley Kaylor were calculated at an hourly rate of $18.90 instead of the correct rate of $11.47 per hour. The paychecks also included an additional 40 hours of pay per check that Kaylor did not work, resulting in a total overpayment of $1,972.

Kaylor entered into a repayment plan in February 2016, agreeing to repay the amount through eight payroll deductions of $246.58. However, she left the district after repaying only $1,061.

Findings for recovery in the amounts of $2,000, $500 and $911 were issued against Shue, Maynard and Kaylor, respectively. Former district Treasurer Kevin Slates is jointly and severally liable for the amounts owed by Shue and Maynard. Current Treasurer Jaime Pearson is jointly and severally liable for the remaining amount owed by Kaylor.

A full copy of this report is available online.

