Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: May 04, 2009 NYSDOT Joins Troopers to Encourage Safe Driving in Rochester State Police Will Patrol 390 in Rochester for Aggressive Drivers The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is again joining the New York State Police to promote a safety, education and enforcement campaign to reduce the number of highway accidents caused by acts of aggressive driving. Beginning Tuesday, May 5, State Police will patrol a section of Interstate 390 south of I-490 and a section of Route 390 north of I-490 between the Genesee River Bridge (near Exit 17/Scottsville Road) north to Route 104 in a portion of the City of Rochester and the towns of Gates and Greece, Monroe County. Safety messages have been displayed on select NYSDOT electronic message signs along 390 in both directions since Thursday, April 30 and will remain until Friday, May 8. The messages will read "TRAFFIC SAFETY CORRIDOR, EXPECT POLICE PATROLS." The intent of the signs is to raise awareness of highway safety. Troopers will crack down on motorists not following the rules of the road. Troopers will patrol the targeted corridor randomly throughout the summer months looking for unsafe lane changes, use of hand-held cell phones, driving while intoxicated, tailgating and other aggressive tendencies. Similar campaigns will be carried out in other areas in the state this summer. Earlier campaigns in the Rochester area took place on Jefferson Road and West Henrietta Road in Henrietta, Route 441 in Penfield, Route 531 in Ogden, and Route 96 in Victor. The New York State Police defines an aggressive driver as anyone who operates a motor vehicle in a selfish, bold or pushy manner B without regard for the rights or safety of the other users of our streets and highways. "This safety campaign is intended to raise awareness of behaviors that cause aggressive driving and encourage motorists to drive respectfully, not aggressively," State Police Captain Michael Cerretto said. "Courteous driving is more than good manners, it can be life-saving," said Kevin O’Buckley, NYSDOT Regional Director. "Aggressive driving is both rude and dangerous. Please be courteous, slow down and do not tailgate; avoid a crash and avoid a traffic ticket as we implement our annual targeted enforcement campaign with our partners, the State Police." According to accident data compiled by NYSDOT from July 1, 2006 through June 30, 2008, 551 accidents were reported, many of which had apparent contributing factors related to aggressive driving. The time of day with the highest incidence of reportable accidents for this stretch of 390 is 5 p.m. followed by 7 to 8 a.m. The days of the week with the most reportable accidents in the time frame studied were Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The most frequent apparent contributing factor to injuries caused in collisions was "Following Too Closely." Other factors include traveling at unsafe speed and improperly passing or changing lanes. Two stretches of highway were targeted in the 2008 campaign. One was Interstate 490 from Goodman Street to Route 590 and the other was Route 590 from Interstate 490 to Norton Street. According to New York State Police, a total of 409 tickets were issued throughout the summer. The highest number of tickets, 266, was given to speeders. ### NOTE: Attached are additional accident statistics. Interstate 390 Stats, Route 390 Stats NOTE: Since the highway classification changes from Interstate 390 south of I-490 to NY Route 390 north of I-490, the accident statistics were compiled separately.

