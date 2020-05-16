Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: May 05, 2009 MEDIA ADVISORY MEDIA ADVISORY Joan Dupont, New York State Department of Transportation’s Regional Director for Region 8, will be joined by Major Edward Raso from the New York State Police, Troop F, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2009, at an event to kick off the annual Targeted Enforcement campaign. This campaign will encourage drivers to drive safely and discourage acts of aggressive driving. The event will be held on the overpass of Route 207 over Route 17 in the Village of Goshen, Orange County. In addition to comments from these officials, photo/video opportunities and informational handouts will be provided. Directions: From Interstate-84: Take Exit 4E, Route 17 East, toward Goshen. Take Eastbound Exit 124 for Route 207. At the end of the ramp, bear right and get on Route 207. Attendees are asked to turn around at one of the local businesses so they can enter into the southbound work zone. Please park on the shoulder in the lane closure/work zone area. From New York State Thruway: Take Exit 16 from the New York State Thruway (Harriman). Take Route 17 West toward Goshen. Take Westbound Exit 124 for Route 207. At the end of the ramp, make a left onto the connector road (Route 17M). Travel to the Route 207 intersection, and at the traffic light, make a left turn. Please park on the shoulder in the lane closure/work zone area. From Route 17 East: Take Route 17 East to the eastbound Exit 124 for Route 207. At the end of the ramp, bear right and get on Route 207. Attendees are asked to turn around at one of the local businesses so they can enter into the southbound work zone. Please park on the shoulder in the lane closure/work zone area. From Route 17 West: Take Route 17 West to the westbound Exit 124 for Route 207. At the end of the ramp, make a left onto the connector road (Route 17M). Travel to the Route 207 intersection and at the traffic light, make a left turn. Please park on the shoulder in lane closure/work zone area.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.