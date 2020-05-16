Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: May 06, 2009 NYSDOT Joins Troopers to Encourage Safe Driving, State Police will Patrol Routes 17, 6, 35, 202 & 9 for Agressive Drivers New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) Hudson Valley Regional Director Joan Dupont was joined today by Major Edward Raso of the New York State Police, Troop F, at an event to promote a safety and education campaign to reduce the number of highway accidents caused by acts of aggressive driving. Locations for this year’s targeted enforcement campaign were also announced at the event held at the overpass of Route 207 over Route 17. "We need to work together, as a community, to help cut down on the incidence of accidents caused by driving in an aggressive manner," said Regional Director Dupont. "As partners with the State Police on this annual campaign, we aim to provide everyone with the safest driving experience possible." "The New York State Police, in partnership with the New York State Department of Transportation, will conduct stepped up enforcement and education regarding aggressive driving on State Route 17 in Orange County," said Major Raso, Troop F Commander. "The focus of this effort is to reduce motor vehicle accidents by enhanced enforcement, as well as alerting the public to unsafe or aggressive driving behaviors. Over the past year, Troopers have written 10,000 tickets for moving violations on this stretch of Rt. 17, with over 40% of those issued for speeding. During this campaign, we will increase our enforcement efforts in an effort to reduce the number of accidents that occur as a result of speeding and aggressive driving." This year, the designated targeted enforcement includes a section of Route 9 from Old Hopewell Road in Wappingers Falls through the City of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County; sections of Routes 6, 35 & 202 in the Town of Cortlandt, Westchester County; and Route 17 from the I-87 Harriman Toll Plaza through Route 211 in Middletown, Orange County. Beginning Monday, May 4, State Police cars will patrol the corridors and crack down on motorists not following the rules of the road. Troopers will patrol the targeted corridors randomly throughout the summer. They will be looking for unsafe lane changes, use of hand-held cell phones, driving while intoxicated, tailgating and other aggressive tendencies. Similar campaigns will be carried out in other areas in the state this summer. The New York State Police defines an aggressive driver as anyone who operates a motor vehicle in a selfish, bold or pushy manner B without regard for the rights or safety of the other users of our streets and highways. According to accident data from July 1, 2006, through June 30, 2008, the most frequent contributing factor to injuries caused in collisions was "Following Too Closely." The highest incidence of reportable accidents for these areas occurred on the days and times as follows: Route # Day Hour 9 Tuesday 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 17 Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 6/35/202 Mon and Thurs 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Other factors include traveling at unsafe speeds, disregarding traffic-control devices and improperly passing or changing lanes. "Each year, the DOT spends millions of dollars in the Hudson Valley to make safety improvements to our highways," Dupont added. "But all the engineering in the world can't change an individual’s unsafe driving habits. Today, we're drawing attention to the aggressive driving that kills and injures many people needlessly." ###