There were 3,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,019 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 14

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

 

Adams Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Democratic Party Ashtabula County Republican Party
Athens Alexander Local School District
Belmont Area 16 Workforce Development Board
Butler Edgewood City School District Monroe Local School District
Columbiana Columbiana Public Library
Crawford New Washington Community Improvement Corporation
Cuyahoga Bay Village City School District City of Parma Cleveland Municipal School District Cuyahoga County Democratic Party East Cleveland Public Library Entrepreneurship Preparatory School – Woodland Hills Campus Lakeshore Intergenerational School Maple Heights City School District North Olmsted City School District Suburban Health Consortium The Intergenerational School Village of Woodmere
Delaware Buckeye Valley Local School District
Fairfield Berne Union Local School District Pickerington Community School South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium
Franklin Columbus City School District Educational Service Center of Central Ohio* Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus Groveport Madison Cruiser Academy Groveport Madison Local School District Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority Whitehall City School District Youthbuild Columbus Community School
Greene Fairborn City School District Jeffrey Davisson
Hamilton City of Cheviot Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District
Hardin Village of Mt. Victory
Henry Patrick Henry Local School District
Lake Riverside Local School District
Licking North Fork Local School District
Logan Bellefontaine City School District
Lorain Elyria Public Library*
Meigs Meigs County Republican Party
Miami Piqua Improvement Corporation
Morgan Morgan County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Muskingum Muskingum County Republican Party Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
Noble Noble Local School District
Pickaway Logan Elm Local School District Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District
Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission
Scioto Bloom Township* New Boston Local School District
Stark North Canton City School District
Summit Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium
Trumbull Liberty Local School Distrct Lordstown Local School District
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Republican Party
Union Jackson Township
Washington Village of Lower Salem Washington County Community Improvement Corporation
Wayne Triway Local School District

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.