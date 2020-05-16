Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 14

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities Ashtabula Ashtabula County Democratic Party Ashtabula County Republican Party Athens Alexander Local School District Belmont Area 16 Workforce Development Board Butler Edgewood City School District Monroe Local School District Columbiana Columbiana Public Library Crawford New Washington Community Improvement Corporation Cuyahoga Bay Village City School District City of Parma Cleveland Municipal School District Cuyahoga County Democratic Party East Cleveland Public Library Entrepreneurship Preparatory School – Woodland Hills Campus Lakeshore Intergenerational School Maple Heights City School District North Olmsted City School District Suburban Health Consortium The Intergenerational School Village of Woodmere Delaware Buckeye Valley Local School District Fairfield Berne Union Local School District Pickerington Community School South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium Franklin Columbus City School District Educational Service Center of Central Ohio* Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus Groveport Madison Cruiser Academy Groveport Madison Local School District Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority Whitehall City School District Youthbuild Columbus Community School Greene Fairborn City School District Jeffrey Davisson Hamilton City of Cheviot Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District Hardin Village of Mt. Victory Henry Patrick Henry Local School District Lake Riverside Local School District Licking North Fork Local School District Logan Bellefontaine City School District Lorain Elyria Public Library* Meigs Meigs County Republican Party Miami Piqua Improvement Corporation Morgan Morgan County Convention and Visitors Bureau Muskingum Muskingum County Republican Party Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Noble Noble Local School District Pickaway Logan Elm Local School District Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission Scioto Bloom Township* New Boston Local School District Stark North Canton City School District Summit Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium Trumbull Liberty Local School Distrct Lordstown Local School District Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Republican Party Union Jackson Township Washington Village of Lower Salem Washington County Community Improvement Corporation Wayne Triway Local School District

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies.

