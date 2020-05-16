Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 14
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Democratic Party Ashtabula County Republican Party
|Athens
|Alexander Local School District
|Belmont
|Area 16 Workforce Development Board
|Butler
|Edgewood City School District Monroe Local School District
|Columbiana
|Columbiana Public Library
|Crawford
|New Washington Community Improvement Corporation
|Cuyahoga
|Bay Village City School District City of Parma Cleveland Municipal School District Cuyahoga County Democratic Party East Cleveland Public Library Entrepreneurship Preparatory School – Woodland Hills Campus Lakeshore Intergenerational School Maple Heights City School District North Olmsted City School District Suburban Health Consortium The Intergenerational School Village of Woodmere
|Delaware
|Buckeye Valley Local School District
|Fairfield
|Berne Union Local School District Pickerington Community School South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium
|Franklin
|Columbus City School District Educational Service Center of Central Ohio* Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus Groveport Madison Cruiser Academy Groveport Madison Local School District Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority Whitehall City School District Youthbuild Columbus Community School
|Greene
|Fairborn City School District Jeffrey Davisson
|Hamilton
|City of Cheviot Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District
|Hardin
|Village of Mt. Victory
|Henry
|Patrick Henry Local School District
|Lake
|Riverside Local School District
|Licking
|North Fork Local School District
|Logan
|Bellefontaine City School District
|Lorain
|Elyria Public Library*
|Meigs
|Meigs County Republican Party
|Miami
|Piqua Improvement Corporation
|Morgan
|Morgan County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Republican Party Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
|Noble
|Noble Local School District
|Pickaway
|Logan Elm Local School District Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District
|Richland
|Richland County Regional Planning Commission
|Scioto
|Bloom Township* New Boston Local School District
|Stark
|North Canton City School District
|Summit
|Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium
|Trumbull
|Liberty Local School Distrct Lordstown Local School District
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Republican Party
|Union
|Jackson Township
|Washington
|Village of Lower Salem Washington County Community Improvement Corporation
|Wayne
|Triway Local School District
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
