Media Advisory - BQE Rehabilitation Project Stakeholders Committee Meeting, Kings County

The New York State Department of Transportation will be holding the first stakeholders committee meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2009 at 6:30 p.m. for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway rehabilitation project in downtown Brooklyn. The meeting will assemble the stakeholders in order to begin assessing the condition of the highway and to consider criteria by which to measure potential rehabilitation alternatives.

The meeting will be held in Pfizer Auditorium at Dibner Library, Five MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, New York.

