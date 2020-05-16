NYSDOT Announces " construction-free memorial day weekend>May 20, 2009 - NYSDOT Announces "Construction-Free" Memorial Day Weekend

Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: May 20, 2009 NYSDOT Announces "Construction-Free" Memorial Day Weekend New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today announced there will be no construction-related travel lane closures on Long Island’s state roadways between noon Friday, May 22, and midnight Monday, May 25, except in the event of an emergency. “With many local events and great summer time attractions combined with reports that Long Islanders will be staying closer to home this summer, it is more important than ever that NYSDOT make every effort to minimize the impact of road construction projects,” Chakraborti said. “Needed road improvement projects will be underway, but the majority of work will take place during off-peak travel times and night time hours when traffic volumes drop significantly and the least amount of drivers will be affected.” NYSDOT’s “construction-free” Memorial Day weekend policy is aimed at helping travelers reach their destinations without encountering any travel lane closures due to construction on State roads. Additional NYSDOT policies and services, such as the 511 real-time transportation information hotline; availability of 150 of the INFORM Traffic Management Center (TMC) traffic cameras at www.informny.com and www.informny.mobi (for mobile communication devices); and performing major construction work during off-peak travel hours and at night, will help minimize construction related delays on Long Island’s major roadways throughout this summer. “NYSDOT is making every effort to keep motorists and construction crews safe as they labor to complete roadway improvement projects that will make traveling safer and easier in the long run for all who live, work, and visit Long Island,” Chakraborti said. “There will be hundreds of construction and maintenance crews out on the road and with the cooperation of alert, thoughtful drivers and the assistance of law enforcement officers, we will do everything possible to enable all of us to return home safe to our families.” NYSDOT urges motorists to observe five simple rules for safe driving in construction work zones: Obey posted speed limits; follow instructions from flag persons; keep a safe distance from the car in front of you; be alert for lane shifts and closures; and, expect the unexpected. Although work will continue on road and bridge improvement projects on routes to the south shore beaches, all travel lanes will remain open during the week of June 15 through June 21 to accommodate visitors to the USGA Open at Bethpage in Nassau County. There will be no day time construction lane closings on south shore beach routes between Memorial Day and Labor Day, except for the Wantagh Parkway (WSP) over Goose Creek and the Robert Moses Causeway (RMC) Bridge over the State Boat Channel. After July 20, there will be two travel lanes available in the peak direction and a single lane in the off-peak direction on the WSP over Goose Creek, as construction continues to replace the old bascule (draw) bridge with a fixed span this construction season. In addition, on weekends, all travel lanes on the RMC will remain open. However, Monday through Friday, during the weeks of June 1, 8, and 22, there will be travel lane closures on the RMC over the State Boat Channel to install steel curbing and new bridge railing in order to complete this project during the current construction season. Motorists should call 511 for 24/7 up-to-date information on construction project lane closings, traffic, and travel info, or visit www.511NY.org . ###

