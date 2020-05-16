Audit Cites Incomplete Documentation for $12,388 in Stipends at ESC of Central Ohio

Columbus – Six board members at the Educational Service Center (ESC) of Central Ohio failed to provide complete documentation to support their spending of stipends, state auditors found.

The ESC’s board adopted a policy in 2009 authorizing monthly payments of $90 and $50 to cover the costs of its members’ internet and cell phone services, respectively. The center issued the stipends up until the end of 2011, but six board members did not provide records showing how they spent the following amounts:

Richard Helsel - $4,780

Robin Reid Pleasnick - $4,430

Joyce Galbraith - $1,689

Betty Klamfoth - $1,370

Teresa Morgan - $60

William Spencer - $59

“Taxpayers deserve quality controls over public spending,” Auditor Yost said. “The ESC could have avoided these findings by simply requiring board members to turn in copies of their cell phone and internet bills each month.”

Findings for recovery totaling $12,388 were issued against the six board members in the amounts listed above. Mr. Helsel has since passed away. Treasurer Alan Hutchison, who was jointly and severally liable for the overpayments, repaid the full amount to the ESC’s general fund on Dec. 21, 2016.

