Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: June 04, 2009 Westchester County Railroad Crossing to be Reconstructed This Summer; Saw Mill River Parkway and Green Lane Intersection with Metro-North to be Upgraded The New York State Department of Transportation announced today the award of a $312,300 project to improve the railroad crossing at the Saw Mill River Parkway, Exit 38, and Green Lane in the Town of Bedford, Westchester County. The contract has been awarded to Con-Tech Construction Technology Inc. of Yorktown Heights, Westchester County. This crossing has been the site of several accidents between trains and vehicles in recent years. The project, approximately one-tenth of a mile in length, will improve the roadway profile that approaches the Metro-North Railroad grade crossing from the Parkway. The profile improvement will provide for better ground clearance for vehicles crossing the tracks. In addition to the profile upgrade, new lighting, pavement markings and signs will be installed. These additions will further enhance the safety of this crossing and provide motorists with increased visibility in this area. The pavement in this area will also be improved to ensure a better riding surface. The construction of this project is anticipated to begin in July, with completion in December 2009. For safety reasons, and to expedite the work at the crossing, both the entrance and exit ramps at Exit 38 will be closed for several days. Green Lane will remain open to Plainfield Avenue. During this time, traffic will be detoured. Travelers are advised to look for electronic message signs regarding the dates and detour information in advance of the actual closure period. Motorists are also advised to be aware of flagging personnel and the temporary lane closures on the Parkway, Green Lane and the detour during the duration of this project.

