Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: June 09, 2009 Public Information Meeting to Address Route 201 Bridge Replacements Meeting Slated for June 23, in the Town of Vestal, Broome County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting for a project to replace the bridges carrying State Route 201 over State Route 434 and Vestal Road in the Town of Vestal, Broome County. The meeting will be held on June 23, 2009, at 6:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at the Vestal Hills Elementary School, 709 Country Club Road in the Town of Vestal. The meeting format will consist of both an open house and formal presentation. NYSDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project with interested citizens and public officials in an informal setting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. People are encouraged to ask questions, give opinions, comments, and project alternative preferences to staff either orally or in writing. A formal presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. to present the proposed alternatives, with time provided afterward to address specific questions and comments. Attendees will have another opportunity to discuss the project with department representatives after the formal presentation. This project proposes to replace the two bridges using cost effective techniques to improve safety and extend the lifespan of the bridges, while minimizing construction impacts to the local community and traveling public. Both these structures are steel, multi-girder bridges that were built more than 50 years ago. Two options are being explored to maintain traffic during construction and each option will have varying impacts to the community and traveling public. Due to the high volumes of traffic, alternative routes will be encouraged during construction. Informing the traveling public well in advance of traffic pattern changes throughout construction will be a priority. At the last public information meeting held on January 7, 2009, the department solicited interested citizens to participate in a Citizen’s Advisory Committee for this project. This committee represents a diverse cross-section of interested people or stakeholders that includes residents, business interests, local officials, Binghamton University, commuters, bicycling and pedestrian interests, etc. The committee has been meeting on a regular basis since February 5, 2009, to help the department determine the best solution to resolve identified safety and capacity problems. The department will introduce the committee members, the stakeholder groups they represent and explain the committee’s role in this public involvement process. Public involvement is a critical component in the development and delivery of all transportation projects. As such, the Department of Transportation encourages attendance and input as this project progresses through design and into construction. People who cannot attend this meeting and have questions or comments, or would like to discuss the project in further detail, should contact the project manager, Kirk Boothroyd, at (607) 721-8240, or by email at Rte201Vestal@dot.state.ny.us. Information can also be found on the project website www.nysdot.gov/201BridgesVestal