MEDIA ADVISORY - Work Zone Safety Event to be Held on PIP in Rockland County on Wednesday, June 10

Joan Dupont, New York State Department of Transportation’s Regional Director for Region 8, will be joined by Captain Stephen Nevins from the New York State Police, Troop F, and Ross Pepe, President of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester and the Hudson Valley, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2009, at an event to raise awareness of work zone safety.

This annual event highlights the ways workers and motorists can protect themselves and others within an active work zone.

The event will be held at the Palisades Interstate Park Commission bookstore/visitor’s center, Palisades Interstate Parkway, Rockland County.

In addition to comments from these officials, photo/video opportunities and informational handouts will be provided.

Directions: From points north: Take Palisades Interstate Parkway south. The visitor’s center is located between Exit 17 (Anthony Wayne Recreation Area) and Exit 16 (Lake Welch Parkway). From points south: Take Palisades Interstate Parkway north. The visitor’s center is located between Exit 16 (Lake Welch Parkway) and Exit 17 (Anthony Wayne Recreation Area). From points east/west: Take Exit 13 North – Palisades Interstate Parkway - off the New York State Thruway (I-87/287). The visitor’s center is located between Exit 16 (Lake Welch Parkway) and Exit 17 (Anthony Wayne Recreation Area).