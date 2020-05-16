Contact: Allison Ackerman, (845) 437-5147 Release Date: June 10, 2009 NYSDOT, State Police, CIC Join Forces to Promote Work Zone Safety; Agencies Focus on Protecting Workers, Motorists The New York State Department of Transportation (NSYDOT), New York State Police and Construction Industry Council (CIC) united today to extend their annual message on the importance of worker and motorist safety in highway construction zones. The agencies gathered at the Visitor’s Center on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, where a NYSDOT highway crew was performing pavement repairs. “While most of us go to jobs in an office, a store, a restaurant, many Department of Transportation employees go to work out on the road,” said Joan Dupont, NYSDOT Hudson Valley Regional Director. “Highway construction zones are dangerous for workers and motorists alike, so drivers need to pay careful attention and follow the rules of the road so everyone can get home safely each night.” "Motorists need to be aware that highway work zones are most active during the warm months of the summer,” said Captain Steve Nevins, New York State Police Zone II Commander, Troop F. “Troopers will be assigned specifically to work zones, ensuring the safety of those working on those highway projects. Specifically, Troopers will target speeding/aggressive drivers and those using cell phones while operating a motor vehicle. It is our goal to make the highways safe for those traveling and those working on them." According to Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) latest statistics from 2007, 835 fatalities resulted from motor vehicle crashes in a work zone. In addition, more than 40,000 people across the country are injured each year as a result of accidents in the work zone. “Work Zone Safety is a priority of the construction industry,” said Ross Pepe, President of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester and the Hudson Valley. “Industry contractors spend many hours training their lead personnel and on-site workers on the latest requirements and safety practices. This ensures a safe work environment for all employees and for the safety of the travelling public.” TEN TIPS FOR DRIVING SAFELY IN WORK ZONES (FHWA) 1. Expect the unexpected. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed and people may be working on or near the road. 2. Slow down. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes; obey posted speed limits. 3. Don't tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you. The most common crash in a highway work zone is the rear end collision. 4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and their equipment. 5. Pay attention to the signs. The warning signs are there to help you and other drivers move safely through the work zone. Observe the posted signs until you see the one that says you've left the work zone. 6. Obey road crew flaggers. The flagger knows what is best for moving traffic safely in the work zone. A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so you can be cited for disobeying his or her directions. 7. Stay alert and minimize distractions. Dedicate your full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cell phones while driving in a work zone. 8. Keep up with the traffic flow. Motorists can help maintain traffic flow and posted speeds by merging smoothly, and not slowing to “gawk” at road work equipment and crews. 9. Schedule enough time to drive safely and check radio, TV and Web sites for traffic information. Expect delays and leave early so you can reach your destination on time. Check the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse - www.workzonesafety.org - for information on work zone delays throughout the country. 10. Be patient and stay calm. Work zones aren't there to personally inconvenience you. Remember, the work zone crew members are working to improve the road and make your future drive better. For more work zone safety information, log onto FHWA’s Web site at: http://ops.fhwa.dot.gov/wz/resources/facts_stats.htm and http://safety.fhwa.dot.gov/wz/wz_awareness/2008/factsht08.cfm