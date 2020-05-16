Audit Releases for Thursday, March 16
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 16, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Athens
|Athens County Democratic Party Nelsonville–York City School District
|Belmont
|Belmont County
|Clark
|Green Township
|Clermont
|Batavia Local School District
|Clinton
|Clinton Massie Local School District
|Coshocton
|Coschocton County Democratic Party
|Cuyahoga
|Broadway Academy Hope Academy Northwest Campus Life Skills High School of Cleveland Near West Intergenerational School Pearl Academy Warrensville Heights City School District
|Darke
|City of Greenville Darke County Republican Party
|Delaware
|Genoa Township-OP&F
|Erie
|Edison Local School District Erie County Metropolitan Housing Authority Perkins Local School District Village of Castalia – OP&F
|Franklin
|Eastland – Fairfield Career and Technical School Life Skills Center of Columbus Southeast Life Skills of Columbus North
|Geauga
|Geauga County Democratic Party Geauga County Republican Party
|Hamilton
|City of Cincinnati Life Skills Center of Cincinnati Riverside Community School, Inc. Southwest Local School District
|Henry
|Napoleon Area City School District
|Highland
|Greenfield Exempted Village School District
|Jefferson
|Salem Township
|Knox
|Mid East Ohio Regional Council
|Lake
|Kirtland Public Library Lake County Democratic Party Port Authority of Eastlake Ohio
|Lawrence
|Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Collins Career Center* Symmes Valley Local School District
|Licking
|Licking Heights Local School District
|Lorain
|Firelands Local School District Life Skills Center of Elyria Lorain County Democratic Party Lorain County Republican Party
|Lucas
|Alternative Education Academy Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West Glass City Academy Life Skills Center of Toledo
|Mahoning
|Life Skills Center of Youngstown
|Medina
|Medina County Democratic Party
|Meigs
|Meigs County Democratic Party
|Montgomery
|City of Huber Heights - OP&F Life Skills Center of Dayton
|Ottawa
|San-Ott Insurance Consortium
|Pickaway
|Pickaway County Democratic Party Pickaway County Educational Service Center
|Pike
|Scioto Valley Local School District
|Preble
|Village of College Corner
|Ross
|Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center
|Shelby
|Shelby County Emergency Management Agency
|Stark
|Garfield Academy Life Skills Center of Canton
|Summit
|Life Skills Center of North Akron
|Union
|Richwood Independent Agricultural Society
|Warren
|Kings Local School District
|Washington
|Washington County Republican Party
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
