Audit Releases for Thursday, March 16

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 16, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens Athens County Democratic Party Nelsonville–York City School District Belmont Belmont County Clark Green Township Clermont Batavia Local School District Clinton Clinton Massie Local School District Coshocton Coschocton County Democratic Party Cuyahoga Broadway Academy Hope Academy Northwest Campus Life Skills High School of Cleveland Near West Intergenerational School Pearl Academy Warrensville Heights City School District Darke City of Greenville Darke County Republican Party Delaware Genoa Township-OP&F Erie Edison Local School District Erie County Metropolitan Housing Authority Perkins Local School District Village of Castalia – OP&F Franklin Eastland – Fairfield Career and Technical School Life Skills Center of Columbus Southeast Life Skills of Columbus North Geauga Geauga County Democratic Party Geauga County Republican Party Hamilton City of Cincinnati Life Skills Center of Cincinnati Riverside Community School, Inc. Southwest Local School District Henry Napoleon Area City School District Highland Greenfield Exempted Village School District Jefferson Salem Township Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council Lake Kirtland Public Library Lake County Democratic Party Port Authority of Eastlake Ohio Lawrence Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Collins Career Center* Symmes Valley Local School District Licking Licking Heights Local School District Lorain Firelands Local School District Life Skills Center of Elyria Lorain County Democratic Party Lorain County Republican Party Lucas Alternative Education Academy Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West Glass City Academy Life Skills Center of Toledo Mahoning Life Skills Center of Youngstown Medina Medina County Democratic Party Meigs Meigs County Democratic Party Montgomery City of Huber Heights - OP&F Life Skills Center of Dayton Ottawa San-Ott Insurance Consortium Pickaway Pickaway County Democratic Party Pickaway County Educational Service Center Pike Scioto Valley Local School District Preble Village of College Corner Ross Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center Shelby Shelby County Emergency Management Agency Stark Garfield Academy Life Skills Center of Canton Summit Life Skills Center of North Akron Union Richwood Independent Agricultural Society Warren Kings Local School District Washington Washington County Republican Party

