Audit Releases for Thursday, March 16

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 16, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

Athens Athens County Democratic Party Nelsonville–York City School District
Belmont Belmont County
Clark Green Township
Clermont Batavia Local School District
Clinton Clinton Massie Local School District
Coshocton Coschocton County Democratic Party
Cuyahoga Broadway Academy Hope Academy Northwest Campus Life Skills High School of Cleveland Near West Intergenerational School Pearl Academy Warrensville Heights City School District
Darke City of Greenville Darke County Republican Party
Delaware Genoa Township-OP&F
Erie Edison Local School District Erie County Metropolitan Housing Authority Perkins Local School District Village of Castalia – OP&F
Franklin Eastland – Fairfield Career and Technical School Life Skills Center of Columbus Southeast Life Skills of Columbus North
Geauga Geauga County Democratic Party Geauga County Republican Party
Hamilton City of Cincinnati Life Skills Center of Cincinnati Riverside Community School, Inc. Southwest Local School District
Henry Napoleon Area City School District
Highland Greenfield Exempted Village School District
Jefferson Salem Township
Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council
Lake Kirtland Public Library Lake County Democratic Party Port Authority of Eastlake Ohio
Lawrence Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Collins Career Center* Symmes Valley Local School District
Licking Licking Heights Local School District
Lorain Firelands Local School District Life Skills Center of Elyria Lorain County Democratic Party Lorain County Republican Party
Lucas Alternative Education Academy Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West Glass City Academy Life Skills Center of Toledo
Mahoning Life Skills Center of Youngstown
Medina Medina County Democratic Party
Meigs Meigs County Democratic Party
Montgomery City of Huber Heights - OP&F Life Skills Center of Dayton
Ottawa San-Ott Insurance Consortium
Pickaway Pickaway County Democratic Party Pickaway County Educational Service Center
Pike Scioto Valley Local School District
Preble Village of College Corner
Ross Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center
Shelby Shelby County Emergency Management Agency
Stark Garfield Academy Life Skills Center of Canton
Summit Life Skills Center of North Akron
Union Richwood Independent Agricultural Society
Warren Kings Local School District
Washington Washington County Republican Party

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

