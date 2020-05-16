MEDIA ADVISORY - NYSDOT to Hold Public Scoping Meeting for Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Rehabilitation Project

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information session and scoping meeting for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway rehabilitation project in Downtown Brooklyn. The meeting will offer the public the opportunity to comment on topics discussed in the Draft Scoping Document, including the purpose and need for the project and the range of alternatives to be considered.

The public meeting will be held on Monday, June 22, 2009, in the Pfizer Auditorium of the Dibner Building at Polytechnic Institute of NYU, 5 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn, NY. There will be an afternoon session from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and an evening session from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Directions:

Subway: Take the M or R to Lawrence St/Metro Tech Station, the A, C, or F to Jay St/Borough Hall Station, or the 2 or 3 to Borough Hall Station.

Bus: Take the B26, B54, B57, B61, B67 or B75 to Jay St.

Additional project information may be found at www.nysdot.gov/BQEdowntownbrooklyn.

