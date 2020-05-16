Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: June 19, 2009 NYSDOT, Local Officials Cut Ribbon on Rt. 31 Bridge Project in Lyons, Wayne County Bridge Project to Open 3 Weeks Ahead of Schedule New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Regional Director Bob Traver, a host of local officials, and citizens were in the village of Lyons, Wayne County, today to cut the ceremonial ribbon on a $1.3 million project to replace the Route 31 Bridge over Canandaigua Outlet three weeks ahead of schedule. The bridge was closed to traffic on March 23 and will re-open today following the ceremony. "It is a good feeling to stand on a project site that was completed in a safe and timely manner," Acting Regional Director Traver said. "This is a project that reaffirms Governor David A. Paterson’s commitment to safe and efficient transportation, improved mobility and preserving the quality of our communities in this region of New York State. The combination of the contractor working aggressively, a special bridge design and materials, and the use of an incentive clause all contributed to the early opening of the bridge." Standing along Route 31 (Forgham Street) Acting Regional Director Bob Traver was joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony by New York State Assemblyman Bob Oaks, Lyons Town Supervisor James Fabino, Lyons Village Mayor Corrine Kleisle, Lyons Chamber of Commerce President Mark De Cracker and Michelle Ramsey, of Ramsey Constructors, also representing Associated General Contractors. The original steel thru-girder structure was built in 1936 and displayed significant signs of age and deterioration. The new bridge, the first of its kind to be built in New York State, has two travel lanes and a sidewalk on the north side. The thru-girders (that once extended up from the deck on the sides of the bridge) have been removed and will improve the line of sight for southbound traffic on Leach Road turning westbound on Route 31. The materials and construction method also helped accelerate the project. The new bridge utilized pre-stressed concrete components with ultra high performance concrete filling the joints between the beams. The asphalt wearing surface that was used in place of concrete did not require the lengthy cure time that would’ve added time to the road being closed. Congressman Dan Maffei said, "I am so pleased to see this bridge re-open ahead of schedule, and with time for summer visitors to come and visit Lyons with ease. Congratulations to those who worked so hard to complete this project so quickly, and I welcome all everyone who will join us in Lyons for the Peppermint Days." State Senator Michael Nozzolio said, "I am extremely proud of all of our local leaders that came together to make this a reality and finish this important project ahead of schedule. It was a pleasure to work with these individuals to deliver positive results for the people of Lyons and ensure safe, efficient transportation for motorists and pedestrians alike on the Route 31 Bridge." Assemblyman Bob Oaks said, "The people of Lyons and area businesses are being rewarded for their patience and cooperation during the replacement of the Route 31 bridge over the Canandaigua Outlet with a first-class, modern structure that will serve the community's needs for many years to come. I want to thank the New York State Department of Transportation and its local and regional staff for their cooperation and for being excellent neighbors throughout the construction phase." Lyons Village Mayor Corrine Kleisle said, "The Village is impressed with the local and regional NYS DOT personnel monitoring the construction of the Route 31 bridge. They were responsive to every problem that we were advised of by our citizens, travelers and merchants. In addition Ramsey Construction, the contractor on the project, fulfilled their promise to have the bridge opened prior to the local "Peppermint Days Festival," which commences the week of July 6 here in the Village. Lyons would like to thank the State of New York and Ramsey Constructors for working with the Village to accomplish the early bridge opening." Lyons Town Supervisor James Fabino said, "I’m thrilled to have the bridge back open to allow traffic to flow into our community. Lyons residents have been inconvenienced with the bridge closure for several weeks and have been very patient awaiting its reopening. I would like to praise everyone involved with the construction on getting the job completed ahead of schedule." Lyons Chamber of Commerce President Mark De Cracker said, "It's always nice to see a project completed ahead of time. With the summer season coming soon we are all excited to see the bridge open before our "Peppermint Days Festival." Thanks for all your hard work to make this happen." ###

