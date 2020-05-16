Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: June 29, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction of Economic Recovery Project- Rt. 259 Route 259 Resurfacing Project in Ogden, Spencerport, Monroe County Begins New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Genesee Valley Acting Regional Director Robert Traver today announced construction has begun on a $1.3 million project to resurface State Route 259 (Union Street) in the town of Ogden and village of Spencerport, Monroe County. The construction contract was awarded to Sealand Contractors Corp. of Rush, Monroe County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). "The State Department of Transportation office serving the greater Rochester region has been able to double its preventative maintenance paving program this year because of the economic recovery funds provided to us," NYSDOT Acting Regional Director Robert Traver said. "A strong preventative maintenance program is critical in keeping the State’s transportation system in a state of good repair for the thousands of citizens who use it." Traver noted the significant support of Senator George Maziarz and Assemblyman Bill Reilich in delivering this regional transportation project. The project recently was certified by Governor David Paterson for economic-recovery funding. A total investment of $74 million in ARRA funding is expected to be certified for highway and bridge projects in communities surrounding greater Rochester. The highway project along State Route 259 (Union Street) stretches from just south of Colby Street to just north of Big Ridge Road. The purpose of the preventative maintenance project is to provide a smooth riding surface and extend the life of the pavement. The scope of work includes pavement milling and overlay, replacement of traffic detection loops at affected intersections, installation of concrete curb at select locations, installation of detectable warning surfaces at sidewalk ramps and fresh pavement markings. One-lane alternating traffic on State Route 259 will be controlled by flaggers during the daytime and overnight. During the daytime, paving work will take place primarily north of the Erie Canal and between Route 31 and Lyell Avenue from sunrise to approximately 3 p.m. During the nighttime, paving work will take place primarily between Colby Street and Route 31, including some associated work on Route 31 at the intersection. The Spencerport business district will also be paved at night to minimize impacts to the business community. Night work hours will generally be between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. This project began June 22 and is expected to be complete by Labor Day weekend. Vice President Joe Bree of Sealand Contractors said, "We are excited to be part of the ARRA program. We hire approximately 12 to 14 local laborers to construct these types of paving jobs. We hope to participate more as more contracts become available." The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. This preventative maintenance paving project was approved by the Genesee Transportation Council to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. ###

