Audit Releases for Tuesday, March. 21

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula Geneva Area City School District Belmont St. Clairsville-Richland City School District Clark Clark-Shawnee Local School District Columbiana City of Columbiana Columbiana Exempted Village School District Coshocton Coshocton County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Cuyahoga Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District Orange City School District Darke Community Improvement Corporation of Versailles Hollansburg Union Cemetery Defiance Defiance County Republican Party Erie Erie County Democratic Party Erie County Republican Party Fairfield Fairfield County – OPERS Greenfield Township – OP&F Franklin Flex High School Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network- (MCOECN) Mason Run High School Renaissance Academy Fulton Fulton County Democratic Party Wauseon Exempted Village School District Hancock Hancock County Democratic Party Henry Henry County Democratic Party Henry County Republican Party Huron Huron County Republican Party Willard City School District Jefferson Steubenville City School District Knox Knox County Republican Party Liberty Township* Mount Vernon City School District* Licking City of Newark – OP&F Lucas Lucas County Democratic Party Mahoning Boardman Local School District Southside Academy Struthers City School District Meigs Eastern Local School District Montgomery Huber Heights City School District Mad River Local School District Ottawa Ottawa County Democratic Party Ottawa County Republican Party Paulding Paulding County Democratic Party Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District Pickaway Westfall Local School District Pike Village of Waverly Putnam Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Putnam County Democratic Party Putnam County Republican Party Richland Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District Richland County Republican Party Sandusky Sandusky County Democratic Party Sandusky County Republican Party Scioto STAR Community Justice Center* Seneca Seneca County Democratic Party Stark Sugar Creek Township Summit River Gate High School Springfield Local School District Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District New Philadelphia City School District Strasburg-Franklin Local School District Quaker Digital Academy Williams Williams County Democratic Party Wood City of Bowling Green – OP&F Penta Career Center Wood County Republican Party Wyandot Wyandot County Democratic Party

