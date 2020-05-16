Audit Releases for Tuesday, March. 21
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula
|Geneva Area City School District
|Belmont
|St. Clairsville-Richland City School District
|Clark
|Clark-Shawnee Local School District
|Columbiana
|City of Columbiana Columbiana Exempted Village School District
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Cuyahoga
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District Orange City School District
|Darke
|Community Improvement Corporation of Versailles Hollansburg Union Cemetery
|Defiance
|Defiance County Republican Party
|Erie
|Erie County Democratic Party Erie County Republican Party
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County – OPERS Greenfield Township – OP&F
|Franklin
|Flex High School Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network- (MCOECN) Mason Run High School Renaissance Academy
|Fulton
|Fulton County Democratic Party Wauseon Exempted Village School District
|Hancock
|Hancock County Democratic Party
|Henry
|Henry County Democratic Party Henry County Republican Party
|Huron
|Huron County Republican Party Willard City School District
|Jefferson
|Steubenville City School District
|Knox
|Knox County Republican Party Liberty Township* Mount Vernon City School District*
|Licking
|City of Newark – OP&F
|Lucas
|Lucas County Democratic Party
|Mahoning
|Boardman Local School District Southside Academy Struthers City School District
|Meigs
|Eastern Local School District
|Montgomery
|Huber Heights City School District Mad River Local School District
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Democratic Party Ottawa County Republican Party
|Paulding
|Paulding County Democratic Party
|Perry
|Crooksville Exempted Village School District
|Pickaway
|Westfall Local School District
|Pike
|Village of Waverly
|Putnam
|Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Putnam County Democratic Party Putnam County Republican Party
|Richland
|Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District Richland County Republican Party
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Democratic Party Sandusky County Republican Party
|Scioto
|STAR Community Justice Center*
|Seneca
|Seneca County Democratic Party
|Stark
|Sugar Creek Township
|Summit
|River Gate High School Springfield Local School District
|Tuscarawas
|Garaway Local School District New Philadelphia City School District Strasburg-Franklin Local School District Quaker Digital Academy
|Williams
|Williams County Democratic Party
|Wood
|City of Bowling Green – OP&F Penta Career Center Wood County Republican Party
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Democratic Party
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.