Audit Releases for Tuesday, March. 21

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.  

Ashtabula Geneva Area City School District
Belmont St. Clairsville-Richland City School District
Clark Clark-Shawnee Local School District
Columbiana City of Columbiana Columbiana Exempted Village School District
Coshocton Coshocton County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Cuyahoga Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District Orange City School District
Darke Community Improvement Corporation of Versailles Hollansburg Union Cemetery
Defiance Defiance County Republican Party
Erie Erie County Democratic Party Erie County Republican Party
Fairfield Fairfield County – OPERS Greenfield Township – OP&F
Franklin Flex High School Management Council of Ohio Education Computer Network- (MCOECN) Mason Run High School Renaissance Academy
Fulton Fulton County Democratic Party Wauseon Exempted Village School District
Hancock Hancock County Democratic Party
Henry Henry County Democratic Party Henry County Republican Party
Huron Huron County Republican Party Willard City School District
Jefferson Steubenville City School District
Knox Knox County Republican Party Liberty Township* Mount Vernon City School District*
Licking City of Newark – OP&F
Lucas Lucas County Democratic Party
Mahoning Boardman Local School District Southside Academy Struthers City School District
Meigs Eastern Local School District
Montgomery Huber Heights City School District Mad River Local School District
Ottawa Ottawa County Democratic Party Ottawa County Republican Party
Paulding Paulding County Democratic Party
Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District
Pickaway Westfall Local School District
Pike Village of Waverly
Putnam Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Putnam County Democratic Party Putnam County Republican Party
Richland Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District Richland County Republican Party
Sandusky Sandusky County Democratic Party Sandusky County Republican Party
Scioto STAR Community Justice Center*
Seneca Seneca County Democratic Party
Stark Sugar Creek Township
Summit River Gate High School Springfield Local School District
Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District New Philadelphia City School District Strasburg-Franklin Local School District Quaker Digital Academy
Williams Williams County Democratic Party
Wood City of Bowling Green – OP&F Penta Career Center Wood County Republican Party
Wyandot Wyandot County Democratic Party

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

