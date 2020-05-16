Contact: Michelle Clark, (315) 428-4351 Release Date: July 01, 2009 NYSDOT ANNOUNCES CONSTRUCTION OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY PROJECT Resurfacing of I-690 from Teall Avenue to I-481 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Region 3 Regional Director Carl Ford today announced construction is beginning on a $6.8 million project to repair a retaining wall and resurface Interstate 690 from Teall Avenue to Interstate 481 in the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County. The construction contract was awarded to Economy Paving Co. Inc. of Cortland, Cortland County. The project is funded through the Federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). The project recently was certified by Governor David Paterson for economic recovery funding. A total investment of $57.6 million in ARRA funding is expected to be certified for highway and bridge projects in the six counties that make up the Central New York region: Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca, and Tompkins. “Under Governor Paterson’s leadership, the Department of Transportation is committed to improving transportation assets throughout New York State,” Regional Director Ford said. “This resurfacing project will improve conditions on one of the most heavily traveled highways in Central New York.” The top layer of worn pavement will be removed and replaced with new asphalt to extend the service life of the highway and improve the pavement conditions and ride quality. Certain sections of guiderail and damaged sections of right of way fence will be replaced. Deteriorated concrete barrier on several bridges will be repaired and resurfaced. A 25-foot-high concrete retaining wall will also be repaired. This 4.9-mile project is expected to be completed in December 2009. Regional Director Ford noted the significant support of Senator David Valesky and Assembly member Joan Christensen in delivering this regional transportation project. Steve Compagni, of Economy Paving Company, says: “I would like all motorists to consider that our team is not repairing Interstate 690 in an effort to inconvenience the people of Syracuse. Our goal is to work safely and efficiently. Our efforts will increase the value of our infrastructure investment”. The economic recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic recovery funds. The pavement project was approved by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The Department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.