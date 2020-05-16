Audit Releases for Thursday, March 23
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 23, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Athens
|Athens County Family and Children First Council
|Belmont
|Barnesville Exempted Village School District Utica Shale Academy - Belmont
|Butler
|Hamilton Central Business Special Improvement District
|Champaign
|Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery
|Clinton
|Clinton County Wilmington City School District
|Columbiana
|Leetonia Exempted Village School District Wellsville Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|Northeast Ohio Area Wide Coordinating Agency
|Franklin
|City of Reynoldsburg - OP&F One Neighborhood New Community Authority
|Greene
|Village of Yellow Springs - OP&F
|Guernsey
|Village of Fairview
|Jefferson
|Toronto City School District
|Lorain
|City of Amherst - OP&F Lorain County Rural Wastewater District Village of Sheffield - OP&F
|Medina
|Wadsworth City School District
|Mercer
|Celina City School District
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Fire District Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
|Summit
|Green Local School District
|Tuscarawas
|Claymont City School District East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
|Wayne
|Wayne County Park District
