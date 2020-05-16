Audit Releases for Thursday, March 23

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 23, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District Athens Athens County Family and Children First Council Belmont Barnesville Exempted Village School District Utica Shale Academy - Belmont Butler Hamilton Central Business Special Improvement District Champaign Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery Clinton Clinton County Wilmington City School District Columbiana Leetonia Exempted Village School District Wellsville Local School District Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Area Wide Coordinating Agency Franklin City of Reynoldsburg - OP&F One Neighborhood New Community Authority Greene Village of Yellow Springs - OP&F Guernsey Village of Fairview Jefferson Toronto City School District Lorain City of Amherst - OP&F Lorain County Rural Wastewater District Village of Sheffield - OP&F Medina Wadsworth City School District Mercer Celina City School District Montgomery Miami Valley Fire District Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Summit Green Local School District Tuscarawas Claymont City School District East Central Ohio Educational Service Center Wayne Wayne County Park District

