Audit Releases for Thursday, March 23

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 23, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

 

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District
Athens Athens County Family and Children First Council
Belmont Barnesville Exempted Village School District Utica Shale Academy - Belmont
Butler Hamilton Central Business Special Improvement District
Champaign Mt. Carmel Joint Cemetery
Clinton Clinton County Wilmington City School District
Columbiana Leetonia Exempted Village School District Wellsville Local School District
Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Area Wide Coordinating Agency
Franklin City of Reynoldsburg - OP&F One Neighborhood New Community Authority
Greene Village of Yellow Springs - OP&F
Guernsey Village of Fairview
Jefferson Toronto City School District
Lorain City of Amherst - OP&F Lorain County Rural Wastewater District Village of Sheffield - OP&F
Medina Wadsworth City School District
Mercer Celina City School District
Montgomery Miami Valley Fire District Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
Summit Green Local School District
Tuscarawas Claymont City School District East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
Wayne Wayne County Park District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

