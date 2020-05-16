Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: July 02, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction of Economic Recovery Project in Genesee County Route 98 Resurfacing Project in Batavia, Genesee County to Begin July 6 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Rochester Acting Regional Director Robert Traver today announced construction is beginning on a $500,000 project to resurface State Route 98 (Oak Street) in city of Batavia, Genesee County. The construction contract was awarded to Keeler Construction of Albion, Orleans County. The project is funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). "This resurfacing work is one of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state," Acting Commissioner Gee said. "I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying this important infrastructure project and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $74 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Rochester-area communities. The highway project along State Route 98 (Oak Street) stretches from Main Street to Noonan Drive, just south of the New York State Thruway. The purpose of the preventative maintenance project is to provide a smooth riding surface and extend the life of the pavement. The scope of work includes pavement joint repairs, pavement milling and overlay; drainage structure repairs; an upgraded traffic signal at the intersection of Rt. 98 and Richmond Avenue; installation of detectable warning surfaces at sidewalk ramps; and fresh pavement markings. The current four-lane road will be re-painted to provide one 14-foot travel lane in each direction and an 8-foot parking lane along both sides. Left turning lanes will be included at the intersection of Richmond Avenue. A single lane of northbound and southbound traffic will be maintained throughout the construction phase. Except for an approximately two-week period from mid July through the end of July when milling and paving operations are scheduled to take place, parking on the street will be permitted along Route 98. Access to all driveways and side streets will be provided at all times. Work is set to begin Monday, July 6 and be complete before school starts in September, if not earlier. Initial work the first few days will include spot pavement repairs and adjustment of manholes and drainage structures in the northbound curb lane. "The State Department of Transportation office serving the greater Rochester region has been able to double its preventative maintenance paving program this year because of the economic recovery funds provided to us," Acting Regional Director Robert Traver said. "A strong preventative maintenance program is critical in keeping the State’s transportation system in a state of good repair for the thousands of citizens who use it." Traver noted the significant support of the congressional delegation, Senator Michael Ranzenhofer and Assembly member Steven Hawley in delivering this regional transportation project. The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. The preventative maintenance project was approved by the Genesee Transportation Council to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. ###

