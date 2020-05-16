Audit Finds Unauthorized, Unsupported Payments at Village of Port Jefferson

Columbus – The Village of Port Jefferson (Shelby County) paid a part-time employee $1,500 in unauthorized wages over a span of two years, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

In addition to his regular hourly pay, the village paid Donald Fair amounts ranging from $50 to $150 for cleaning the village’s community center during 2014 and 2015. None of the additional amounts were formally approved by village council.

“Only village council can OK extra pay for employees,” Auditor Yost said. “Fiscal officers should always review council minutes before making adjustments to the dollar amount on an employee’s paycheck.”

The village also paid Fair $275.50 during the period for hours that were not supported by timesheets. A separate payment in May 2015 was supported by a timesheet but included an extra hour of pay, a $9.50 overpayment.

Auditors issued a $1,785 finding for recovery against Fair, which he repaid to the village on Feb. 11, 2017.

