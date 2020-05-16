Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: July 14, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Improvements To Staten Island Expressway At Todt Hill Addition of Auxiliary Lane Expected to Relieve Congestion New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee was joined today by Congressman Michael McMahon, State Senators Diane Savino and Andrew Lanza, Assembly Members Michael Cusick and Janele Hyer-Spencer, New York City Councilmen Kenneth Mitchell and James Oddo, and Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro in announcing improvements to the Staten Island Expressway (Interstate 278) at Todt Hill that are expected to relieve persistent congestion in both directions along the highway. "One of the greatest quality-of-life issues for Staten Islanders is traffic congestion," said Governor David A. Paterson. "The improvements announced today by the New York State Department of Transportation will resolve a long-standing complaint along the Staten Island Expressway, easing the commutes for thousands of Island residents every day. I commend Acting Commissioner Gee, department staff and all of the Staten Island elected officials who have worked together to make these crucial enhancements possible." “Congressman McMahon and Councilman Oddo have played key roles in leading a bipartisan group of elected officials who have requested these improvements over the past several months, and I am pleased to announce that today NYSDOT has come back to the table with a solution that will remove this bottleneck permanently,” said Acting Commissioner Gee. “The Staten Island Expressway is a critical link in the highway system on the island and in the entire metropolitan area. Over the years, NYSDOT has undertaken smaller scale improvements at this challenging location, and while the results have been positive, none have had the effect that these improvements will bring. Adding continuous auxiliary lanes between Clove Road and Bradley Avenue in each direction to the planned bus lane extension will ease congestion and improve mobility for all who use this vital corridor.” “I would like to commend Acting Commissioner Gee along with Region 11 Director Philip Eng for responding so swiftly and decisively,” stated Congressman McMahon. “This is not just great news for Staten Island, but for the entire region which traverses the Southern Corridor on a daily basis. As the residents of Staten Island are well aware, traffic slows to a crawl at this portion of the expressway at virtually any day or time. NYS DOT’s plan gives us reason to be optimistic that congestion and gridlock on the ‘world’s longest parking lot’ will eventually be alleviated.” “What was discussed at today’s meeting was great news for Staten Island,” said Assembly Member Cusick. “These are not only great roadway improvements, they are also improvements in the standard of living here in Staten Island.” “Given the heavy volume of traffic daily on the Staten Island Expressway both to New Jersey and Brooklyn, it is essential that improvements be made to facilitate the flow of traffic,” said Assembly Member Janele Hyer-Spencer. “This project is much needed and long awaited.” “We welcome the long overdue improvements to the Staten Island Expressway,” said Senator Diane J. Savino. “Every day, island commuters struggle with congested highways, which often resemble parking lots. I commend my colleagues in the Federal and State government for providing funding for these projects, which will make the trip to and from work more convenient.” “Today's announcement to finally improve the bottleneck situation on the Staten Island Expressway, extend the bus and HOV lane and improve access to this arterial is welcome news to all Staten Islanders,” said Senator Andrew Lanza. “I am pleased that the DOT has worked swiftly to develop realistic solutions to address the long-standing delays that develop on the Staten Island Expressway approaching the Bradley Avenue exit. This infamous bottleneck has been creating congestion for Staten Island motorists for far too long. I commend acting State DOT Commissioner Stanley Gee and his staff for focusing their attention on Staten Island's traffic problems and delivering real solutions to those problems.” “I am pleased that State DOT has made an effort to understand the complaints of Staten Island and address our concerns in a well-defined manner,” said Borough President Molinaro. “These significant improvements will not only make current travel safer and more efficient but they will also consider future growth and ensure our expressway operates smoothly for generations. State DOT came to the table in the sprit of good faith and I am looking forward to continued cooperation as we work together to implement meaningful changes expediting Borough travel.” “The improvements discussed today about the Staten Island Expressway should provide a major improvement to our island traffic nightmare,” said Councilman Mitchell. “We still have a lot of work to do, but I am please to that we are moving in the right direction. For too long we have been stuck in traffic, and these remediations should go a long way in breaking that traffic log jam.” “The New York State DOT has provided us with a common sense and workable plan,” said Councilman Oddo. “Acting Comissioner Gee and Regional Director Eng should be given credit for heeding the clarion call of the Island's elected officials and of the Staten Island Advance." Under the plan presented today at a briefing for public officials, NYSDOT will construct the continuous auxiliary lane between Clove Road and Bradley Avenue as part of the upcoming bus lane extension project. By accelerating the schedule, NYSDOT expects to begin construction in late 2010. Additional improvements will include the removal of the abandoned interchange over the expressway between Slosson and Renwick avenues, as well as minor shifts to the alignment of the expressway. The improvements announced today will address the causes for the bottleneck, which include delays due to weaving traffic entering and exiting the highway at the Bradley Avenue , Slosson Avenue and Clove Road access points. Continuous auxiliary lanes in both directions will permit vehicles the distance needed to maneuver smoothly through the Todt Hill area. The removal of the abandoned interchange will create the width necessary to construct the auxiliary lanes the 1.2-mile length between the ramp entrance and exit points. The addition of the lane is also expected to reduce the number of accidents along this segment of the interstate highway. The advancement of the bus lane extension project from Slosson Avenue to Richmond Avenue/Victory Boulevard provided the department the opportunity to expand the scope of an existing project and to use computer simulation models to examine the traffic effects that the proposed improvements will generate, all while working on an accelerated project schedule. The roadway improvements are expected to cost $20 million. NYSDOT officials are examining opportunities to identify funding for these measures and have committed to incorporating these improvements. Details of the improvements will be presented in the fall to community boards on Staten Island . ###

