Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: July 15, 2009 NYSDOT Breaks Ground On $407 Million Alexander Hamilton Bridge Rehabilitation Project Bronx and New York Counties Project the Largest Single Contract in Department History New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee today announced construction is beginning on a $407 million project to rehabilitate the Alexander Hamilton Bridge between Bronx and New York counties. Acting Commissioner Gee was joined today for a ground breaking ceremony on the bridge by Assembly Member Vanessa Gibson and Bronx Deputy Borough President Aurelia Greene. Federal Highway Administration New York Division Administrator Jeffrey Kolb, General Contractors Association of New York External Affairs Director Felice Farber, Minister Counselor for Economic & Commercial Affairs for the Chinese Embassy Dai Yunlou, and Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate-general in New York Dong Xiaojun also took part in the ceremony. “In these extraordinary fiscal times, the focus of New York State is on jobs,” said Governor David A. Paterson. “More than 9,700 jobs are expected to be created or retained during the length of this project, putting people to work at a time of crisis unseen in generations. The rehabilitation of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge will also serve to benefit the entire northeast corridor, improving safety and relieving congestion on this critical link along Interstate 95.” Acting Commissioner Gee said, “Under the leadership of Governor Paterson, the New York State Department of Transportation is proud to begin work on the largest single construction contract in our department’s history. This project will address essential needs on this vital link connecting the George Washington Bridge to the Major Deegan and Cross Bronx Expressways. The work we are undertaking today will produce a safer, more durable bridge for the next generation of New Yorkers.” "Rehabilitating the Alexander Hamilton Bridge in partnership with New York State is a perfect combination of investing federal dollars to create jobs and to shore up vital infrastructure," said Congressman José E. Serrano. "We cannot let vital transportation links crumble away, and today's start on this project is a valuable step forward in this area." “During the year construction began on the Alexander Hamilton Bridge, John F. Kennedy ran for president, Mickey Mantle hit his 300th home run, and the Civil Rights Act became law,” said Assemblyman Herman D. Farrell, Jr. “As you may suspect, this is a much longer time than this bridge was expected to last, but still it brings us back and forth across the Harlem River each day. I am glad that it is time for this bridge to be rebuilt so that it may continue to serve future generations of New Yorkers.” “This project is a boost to both the Harlem and Bronx communities,” said State Senator Bill Perkins. “Not only providing much needed repairs to the infrastructure of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge, but by creating over 9000 jobs and opportunities for those living in the surrounding areas. After the completion of this $407 million dollar project, the city’s infrastructure will be much improved and the community will have two state of the art recreation areas, one on the Bronx side and one on the Harlem side of the East River. I look forward to the completion in 2013.” “The rehabilitation of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge will provide long-term job opportunities, which will be a tremendous boost to the struggling economy,” said State Senator José M. Serrano. “In addition to making the bridge safer for commuters, many of these changes will also improve the health of current and future generations. In my district, the South Bronx has the highest rates of asthma hospitalizations in the state of New York. Enhanced pedestrian access and a diminution in traffic congestion may reduce carbon emissions, thereby improving the air quality in the area. The work done on the Alexander Hamilton Bridge and in Highbridge Park will promote a safer and healthier community.” “The Bronx celebrates the rehabilitation of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge, a project that will translate in a future reduction of the existing congestion on this important transit artery,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. “I applaud the NYSDOT for working closely with the neighborhoods that will be affected by this important project that will not only revitalize our transportation system but will also create thousands of jobs and improve our economy.” "A project this significant will not only address a major chokepoint on the busiest interstate in the nation," said FHWA New York Division Administrator Kolb, "but will also create many jobs and help America's economy recover." “The groundbreaking of the Alexander Hamilton Bridge is a proud moment for the General Contractors Association of New York,” said Denise Richardson, Managing Director of the General Contractors Association of New York. “Our members built the original bridge in 1960 and are rehabilitating it today. Restoring this critical transportation link will put people back to work and improve safety for drivers on this heavily trafficked crossing. This is just another example of how funding transportation infrastructure is just about the best use of tax dollars in this economy.” "Building Trades union members built the Alexander Hamilton Bridge nearly 50 years ago, and Building Trade union members will rehabilitate the bridge today," said Gary LaBarbera of the New York City Building and Construction Trades Council. "The thousands of middle-class jobs that this contract will create are needed now, particularly in this economic climate. This type of job creation is the real economic stimulus that New York City needs." The federally-funded project will remove and replace the existing pavement deck on the 1,485-foot bridge, including the 505-foot main steel arch span. Work will also include adding shoulders in both directions of traffic to allow room for stalled vehicles, retrofitting and painting the steel superstructure, eliminating and replacing pavement joints in the bridge deck and replacing bearings, drainage components, overhead sign structures and highway lighting. In addition, the ramp connecting the eastbound Trans-Manhattan Expressway to the 181st Street Bridge in New York County will be replaced with a steel box girder structure that will also include the removal of structural columns from the Interstate 95 median. Other work will include replacement of the Undercliff Avenue Bridge and the rehabilitation of the ramps that make up the Highbridge Interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan Expressways in Bronx County. Included in the contract are $20 million in enhancements to Highbridge Park. Improvements will be made to the Quisqueya and City Parks Foundation playgrounds along Amsterdam Avenue, and a new 25,000-square-foot skateboard park will be constructed at the base of the bridge. Additional park improvements will include rehabilitated stairs, brick walls and walking paths. More than eight million pounds of steel and 70 million pounds of concrete will be placed in the rehabilitation, which will also paint more than 19 acres of steel surface area along the more than five-mile length of bridge and ramp lanes. The project will also replace 45,000 rivets, set down more than two miles of new safety barriers and install 25 miles of cable for new street lighting. Opened to traffic in January 1963, the Alexander Hamilton Bridge carries nearly 200,000 vehicles every day along Interstate 95, the primary highway route for freight movement along the east coast. Construction is being staged on the main span to maintain four travel lanes in each direction for the duration of the contract, with brief overnight lane closures only when overhead work is required, such as during the removal of the ramp from the Trans-Manhattan Expressway to the 181st St. Bridge. There will also be occasional weekend ramp closures spread out over the length of the project. Work is expected to be completed in December 2013. Design services for the project were provided by Jacobs Engineering of New York, NY, and the contractor is a joint venture between CCA Civil Inc. and Halmar International LLC of Jersey City, New Jersey. For additional information during the life of the contract, please visit the project website, www.nysdot.gov/AHB. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.