Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 28
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland
|Ashland City School District Jackson Township
|Ashtabula
|New Lyme Township
|Athens
|Federal-Hocking Local School District Katherine Kropf Trimble Local School District
|Auglaize
|Pusheta Township
|Carroll
|Carroll County Democratic Party Carroll County Republican Party
|Columbiana
|Fairfield Township United Local School District
|Coshocton
|Jackson Township Jefferson Township
|Crawford
|Crestline Public Library
|Cuyahoga
|Chapelside Cleveland Academy Parma City School District
|Darke
|Darke County Democratic Party Neave Township
|Delaware
|Ashley Union Cemetery
|Fayette
|Washington Court House City School District
|Franklin
|Central High School Columbus Bilingual Academy – North Columbus Collegiate Academy Columbus Collegiate Academy West Dublin City School District Early College Academy Franklinton Preparatory Academy Hamilton Local School District South Scioto Academy United Preparatory Academy
|Greene
|Greene County Democratic Party
|Guernsey
|Cambridge City School District Londonderry Township
|Hamilton
|Village of Newtown, OP&F
|Holmes
|Holmes County Democratic Party
|Huron
|South Central Local School District
|Lawrence
|Dawson-Bryant Local School District Ironton City School District
|Logan
|Logan County Democratic Party
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Educational Service Center
|Medina
|Cloverleaf Local School District
|Meigs
|Meigs Local School District
|Mercer
|Mercer County Republican Party
|Montgomery
|Horizon Science Academy-Dayton High School Horizon Science Academy-Downtown Dayton Klepinger Community School
|Morrow
|Morrow County Democratic Party
|Muskingum
|Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Ottawa
|Clearwater Council of Governments
|Pike
|Village of Beaver
|Portage
|Portage County Republican Party
|Preble
|Preble County Republican Party
|Richland
|Perry Township Richland County Democratic Party Village Of Shiloh
|Ross
|Southeastern Local School District Union-Scioto Local School District
|Scioto
|Clay Local School District South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Southern Ohio Academy Washington-Nile Local School District Wheelersburg Local School District
|Shelby
|Shelby County Republican Party Village of Port Jefferson*
|Stark
|City of North Canton, OP&F Stark County Democratic Party Stark County Republican Party Village of Limaville
|Trumbull
|Bazetta Township, OP&F Trumbull County Democratic Party
|Tuscarawas
|Dover City School District
|Union
|Fairbanks Local School District
|Van Wert
|Hoaglin Township Van Wert County Democratic Party
|Vinton
|Eagle Township
|Washington
|Buckeye Hills-Hocking Valley Reg. Development District Newport Township
|Wayne
|Triway Local School District
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Agricultural Society*
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
