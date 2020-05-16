There were 3,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,016 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 28

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

 

Ashland Ashland City School District Jackson Township
Ashtabula New Lyme Township
Athens Federal-Hocking Local School District Katherine Kropf Trimble Local School District
Auglaize Pusheta Township
Carroll Carroll County Democratic Party Carroll County Republican Party
Columbiana Fairfield Township United Local School District
Coshocton Jackson Township Jefferson Township
Crawford Crestline Public Library
Cuyahoga Chapelside Cleveland Academy Parma City School District
Darke Darke County Democratic Party Neave Township
Delaware Ashley Union Cemetery
Fayette Washington Court House City School District
Franklin Central High School Columbus Bilingual Academy – North Columbus Collegiate Academy Columbus Collegiate Academy West Dublin City School District Early College Academy Franklinton Preparatory Academy Hamilton Local School District South Scioto Academy United Preparatory Academy
Greene Greene County Democratic Party
Guernsey Cambridge City School District Londonderry Township
Hamilton Village of Newtown, OP&F
Holmes Holmes County Democratic Party
Huron South Central Local School District
Lawrence Dawson-Bryant Local School District Ironton City School District
Logan Logan County Democratic Party
Mahoning Mahoning County Educational Service Center
Medina Cloverleaf Local School District
Meigs Meigs Local School District
Mercer Mercer County Republican Party
Montgomery Horizon Science Academy-Dayton High School Horizon Science Academy-Downtown Dayton Klepinger Community School
Morrow Morrow County Democratic Party
Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments
Pike Village of Beaver
Portage Portage County Republican Party
Preble Preble County Republican Party
Richland Perry Township Richland County Democratic Party Village Of Shiloh
Ross Southeastern Local School District Union-Scioto Local School District
Scioto Clay Local School District South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Southern Ohio Academy Washington-Nile Local School District Wheelersburg Local School District
Shelby Shelby County Republican Party Village of Port Jefferson*
Stark City of North Canton, OP&F Stark County Democratic Party Stark County Republican Party Village of Limaville
Trumbull Bazetta Township, OP&F Trumbull County Democratic Party
Tuscarawas Dover City School District
Union Fairbanks Local School District
Van Wert Hoaglin Township Van Wert County Democratic Party
Vinton Eagle Township
Washington Buckeye Hills-Hocking Valley Reg. Development District Newport Township
Wayne Triway Local School District
Wyandot Wyandot County Agricultural Society*

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

