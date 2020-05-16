Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 28

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Ashland City School District Jackson Township Ashtabula New Lyme Township Athens Federal-Hocking Local School District Katherine Kropf Trimble Local School District Auglaize Pusheta Township Carroll Carroll County Democratic Party Carroll County Republican Party Columbiana Fairfield Township United Local School District Coshocton Jackson Township Jefferson Township Crawford Crestline Public Library Cuyahoga Chapelside Cleveland Academy Parma City School District Darke Darke County Democratic Party Neave Township Delaware Ashley Union Cemetery Fayette Washington Court House City School District Franklin Central High School Columbus Bilingual Academy – North Columbus Collegiate Academy Columbus Collegiate Academy West Dublin City School District Early College Academy Franklinton Preparatory Academy Hamilton Local School District South Scioto Academy United Preparatory Academy Greene Greene County Democratic Party Guernsey Cambridge City School District Londonderry Township Hamilton Village of Newtown, OP&F Holmes Holmes County Democratic Party Huron South Central Local School District Lawrence Dawson-Bryant Local School District Ironton City School District Logan Logan County Democratic Party Mahoning Mahoning County Educational Service Center Medina Cloverleaf Local School District Meigs Meigs Local School District Mercer Mercer County Republican Party Montgomery Horizon Science Academy-Dayton High School Horizon Science Academy-Downtown Dayton Klepinger Community School Morrow Morrow County Democratic Party Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments Pike Village of Beaver Portage Portage County Republican Party Preble Preble County Republican Party Richland Perry Township Richland County Democratic Party Village Of Shiloh Ross Southeastern Local School District Union-Scioto Local School District Scioto Clay Local School District South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Southern Ohio Academy Washington-Nile Local School District Wheelersburg Local School District Shelby Shelby County Republican Party Village of Port Jefferson* Stark City of North Canton, OP&F Stark County Democratic Party Stark County Republican Party Village of Limaville Trumbull Bazetta Township, OP&F Trumbull County Democratic Party Tuscarawas Dover City School District Union Fairbanks Local School District Van Wert Hoaglin Township Van Wert County Democratic Party Vinton Eagle Township Washington Buckeye Hills-Hocking Valley Reg. Development District Newport Township Wayne Triway Local School District Wyandot Wyandot County Agricultural Society*

