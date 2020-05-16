There were 3,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,016 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 30

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 30, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online

 

Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
Butler Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority Lakota Local School District Life Skills High School of Middletown
Clark Greenon Local School District
Columbiana Columbiana County Career and Technology Center East Liverpool City School District Lisbon Exempted Village School District
Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Cuyahoga East Academy Lincoln Park Academy Parma City School District (Performance Audit)
Darke Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. Butler Township
Franklin Ohio Department of Aging Ohio Development Services Agency
Gallia Gallipolis Township
Greene Greene County Combined Health District Greene County Joint Vocational School District
Hamilton Lockland Local School District Oak Hills Local School District
Hancock McComb Local School District
Henry Four County Career Center
Huron Village of North Fairfield
Lake Lake County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lorain Avon Local School District Lorain County Joint Vocational School District Lorain County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lucas Anthony Wayne Community Improvement Corporation Anthony Wayne Local School District Oregon City School District
Marion Marion Area Community Improvement Corporation River Valley Local School District
Medina Black River Local School District Brunswick City School District Medina County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ottawa Port Clinton City School District
Perry New Lexington City School District
Richland Mifflin Township*
Shelby Fort Loramie Ambulance District
Summit Summit County Soil and Water Conservation District University Academy
Van Wert Jennings Township
Warren Carlisle Local School District Little Miami Local School District
Wayne Baughman Township

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

