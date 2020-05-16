Audit Releases for Thursday, March 30

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 30, 2017. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District Butler Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority Lakota Local School District Life Skills High School of Middletown Clark Greenon Local School District Columbiana Columbiana County Career and Technology Center East Liverpool City School District Lisbon Exempted Village School District Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga East Academy Lincoln Park Academy Parma City School District (Performance Audit) Darke Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation, Inc. Butler Township Franklin Ohio Department of Aging Ohio Development Services Agency Gallia Gallipolis Township Greene Greene County Combined Health District Greene County Joint Vocational School District Hamilton Lockland Local School District Oak Hills Local School District Hancock McComb Local School District Henry Four County Career Center Huron Village of North Fairfield Lake Lake County Metropolitan Housing Authority Lorain Avon Local School District Lorain County Joint Vocational School District Lorain County Metropolitan Housing Authority Lucas Anthony Wayne Community Improvement Corporation Anthony Wayne Local School District Oregon City School District Marion Marion Area Community Improvement Corporation River Valley Local School District Medina Black River Local School District Brunswick City School District Medina County Metropolitan Housing Authority Ottawa Port Clinton City School District Perry New Lexington City School District Richland Mifflin Township* Shelby Fort Loramie Ambulance District Summit Summit County Soil and Water Conservation District University Academy Van Wert Jennings Township Warren Carlisle Local School District Little Miami Local School District Wayne Baughman Township

