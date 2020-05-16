Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: July 22, 2009 Wetland Construction in the Mohawk Greenway Corridor Begins 2010 Work to be Done in Oneida County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced plans to create a new wetland in the town of Marcy, Oneida County. The project will involve excavation for the purpose of creating pond and pool areas, constructing low retention berms, placing a shallow impoundment water control structure, and planting wetland vegetation. Construction will begin later this year and is expected to be completed by the end of August 2010, weather permitting. The purpose of the project is to have no net loss of wetlands resulting from bridge and highway construction activities. The new wetland will mitigate impacts caused by the State Route 49 (Utica-Rome Expressway) realignment project completed in 2004. The wetland mitigation site is situated south of the Canalway Trail between Barnes Avenue in the City of Utica and Mohawk St. in the Town of Whitestown, and is part of the Mohawk Greenway corridor. The corridor extends from the eastern end of Oneida Lake to the border of Herkimer County. It contains a mix of publicly and privately held land that provides for protection and enhancement of greenspace, recreation, wildlife habitat, and economic development activities. Questions or comments regarding NYSDOT wetland creation activities within this corridor, should be directed to Stephen Zywiak, Regional Design Engineer, NYSDOT Region 2, Utica at 315-793-2429 or SZywiak@dot.state.ny.us; or Heather Pritchard, Regional Environmental Manager, NYSDOT Region 2, at 315-793-5449, or HPritchard@dot.state.ny.us.