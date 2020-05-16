Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: July 24, 2009 NYSDOT Announces Construction of 24 Economic Recovery Projects One- to Two-Week Paving Jobs to Take Place This Summer Across Seven Counties New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Acting Commissioner Stanley Gee and Rochester Acting Regional Director Robert Traver today announced construction will take place this summer to pave 24 sections of state highway in Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne and Wyoming counties. The total cost for the two dozen contracts is $13.2 million. The projects were funded through the federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA). "This paving work is an example of many DOT projects that will improve our transportation system and bring jobs to communities across the state," Acting Commissioner Gee said. "I thank Governor David Paterson for certifying these important infrastructure projects and our Congressional Delegation for bringing critical economic-recovery funding to New York State." Congressman Eric Massa said, "Shovel-ready projects like this bring much needed economic benefits to our area through improved transportation and job creation. I'm proud to help announce these job creating Recovery Act funds to improve our infrastructure and our local economy." "As several of these roads are major thoroughfares serving the greater Rochester area, repairing and maintaining these state highways will not only serve the needs of residents and local businesses, but boost economic activity in the region," said Congresswoman Louise M. Slaughter. "Thanks to the enactment of the economic recovery package, we are able to put New Yorkers to work and keep our infrastructure and community strong." Congressman Dan Maffei said: "The economic benefits of the Recovery Act are being felt across the state, and this major announcement from NYSDOT is great news. Critical infrastructure projects like this will create jobs across Upstate and are a smart investment for the long-term." Of the $1.1 billion New York State received for highway and bridge projects under ARRA, a total investment of $74 million in economic-recovery funding is expected to be certified for Rochester area communities. Each location will take one to two weeks to complete and all are slated to be finished by July 2010, but most are expected to take place this summer and fall. Some may carry into next year. The pavement treatments may vary slightly among each location, depending on the condition of the roadway, but most will involve a thin, asphalt overlay to extend the life of the pavement. Most of the locations are two-lane roadways. Flaggers will control one-lane traffic during the moving paving operations. "The State Department of Transportation office serving the greater Rochester region has been able to double its preventative maintenance paving program this year because of the economic recovery funds provided to us," Acting Regional Director Robert Traver said. "A strong preventative maintenance program is critical in keeping the State’s transportation system in a state of good repair for the thousands of citizens who use it." Traver noted the significant support of Senators Michael Nozzolio, James Alesi, Joseph Robach, Catharine Young, Dale Volker, Michael Ranzenhofer and George Maziarz and Assembly members Robert Oaks, Brian Kolb, Joseph Errigo, Bill Reilich, Steven Hawley and Daniel Burling in the delivery of these regional transportation projects. Hanson Aggregates New York Vice President Dan Meehan said, "Hanson Aggregates is pleased and proud to be a participant in these projects and hopes to contribute to the success of the ARRA through our people, products, and technical expertise. Projects like these provide the impacted communities with much-needed infrastructure repairs while also benefitting the local economy through jobs and spending. Hanson is hopeful that these projects will contribute to economic improvement in the region." The economic-recovery funds coming to New York State for transportation projects must follow the same process required for distributing all federal transportation funds. The funds are allocated to projects that are selected by the 13 regional Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) across the state, which are comprised of local elected officials, local transit operators and NYSDOT representatives. MPOs vote unanimously on projects for their Transportation Improvement Program, and the projects are candidates for economic-recovery funds. These paving projects were approved by the Genesee Transportation Council to be eligible to receive ARRA funding. Similarly, regions of New York State without MPOs are served by NYSDOT, which consults with local elected officials and selects projects for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The department worked with local officials and the Governor’s Economic Recovery Cabinet to identify shovel-ready projects eligible for recovery funds. PROJECTS LISTED BY COUNTY $585,737 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 262 from Route 98 to Route 237 in the towns of Elba and Byron, Genesee County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. $690,471 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 5 from the Avon village line to Lima village line in the town of Avon, Livingston County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. $733,406 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 36 from Route 20 to Route 5 in the town and village of Caledonia, Livingston County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. $275,528 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 5 from Lima village line to Ontario county line in the town of Lima, Livingston County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. $1,399,879 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 256 from Sliker Hill Road to Route 15 in the towns of Geneseo, Groveland, Conesus, Livingston County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. This project is likely to take place in spring 2010. $909,432 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of the Lake Ontario State Parkway Eastbound from Payne Beach to Route 390 in the town of Greece, Monroe County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. This project is likely to take place in spring 2010. $346,330 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 261 from Route 104 to Route 18 in the town of Greece, Monroe County. The contract was awarded to Midland Asphalt Materials, Inc. of Tonawanda, Erie County. $714,799 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 64 from Routes 5&20 to the Pittsford village line in the towns of Pittsford, Mendon, Monroe County, and West Bloomfield, East Bloomfield, Ontario County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Vestal Asphalt, Inc. of Vestal, Broome County. $458,500 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 364 from Gateway to Route 5&20 in the town of Gorham, Ontario County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. Jamesville, Onondaga County. $789,122 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Routes 64 and 20A from Dugway Road to Routes 5 & 20 in the towns of Bristol and E. Bloomfield, Ontario County. The contract was awarded to Midland Asphalt Materials, Inc. of Tonawanda, Erie County. This project is slated to start Monday, July 27 and will last five to six days, weather permitting. $646,906 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 21 from Greisha Hill Road to Bopple Hill Road in the town of Bristol, Ontario County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. This project is likely to take place in spring 2010. $282,000 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 488 from Route 21 to Route 96 in the towns of Hopewell and Phelps, Ontario County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Vestal Asphalt, Inc. of Vestal, Broome County. $906,656 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 21 from Route 332 to Route 96 in the city of Canandaigua, towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Manchester, villages of Shortsville and Manchester, Ontario County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. This project is likely to take place in spring 2010. $334,934 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 31 from Niagara County line to Salt Works Road in the town of Shelby, Orleans County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Keeler Construction, Inc. Albion, Orleans County. $375,300 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 88 from Newark Village line to Route 104 in the towns of Arcadia and Sodus, Wayne County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Vestal Asphalt, Inc. of Vestal, Broome County. $836,864 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 31 from Palmyra Village line to Scott Street in the town of Palmyra, Wayne County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. $917,814 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 354 from Erie County line to Route 98 in the towns of Bennington and Attica, Wyoming County. The contract was awarded to Midland Asphalt Materials, Inc. of Tonawanda, Erie County. This project is slated to begin the first or second week of August, weather permitting. $357,212 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 19 from Route 78 to Route 19A in the village of Perry, Wyoming County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. Site preparation work is slated to begin Monday, July 27. $159,662 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 246 from Route 39 to Perry Village line in the Town of Perry, Wyoming County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. $547,244 of ARRA funding for a project to pave a portion of State Route 39 from Castile Village line to Route 256 in the towns of Castile and Perry, Village of Perry, Wyoming County. The contract is expected to be awarded to Hanson Aggregates New York, Inc. of Jamesville, Onondaga County. $568,654 of ARRA funding for a project to seal cracks in the pavement on rural roads throughout Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. The contract is expected to be awarded to Bothar Construction of Binghamton, Broome County. This project may carry over into spring 2010.